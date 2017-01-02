FLASH NEWS SC removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President Supreme Court bans use of religion for seeking votes India silent on growing Chinese influence: Rajapaksa Unfair to blame Russia for US election hacking: Trump Akhilesh to move EC to claim SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol: Reports New UN chief Guterres vows to make 2017 ‘a year for peace’ Doctors conduct health check on Mulayam Singh

Russian diplomats expelled in connection with cyber hacks depart US

foxnews.com
January 2, 2017

The 35 Russian diplomats expelled by President Obama in connection with cyber-attacks during the 2016 White House race departed Sunday from a Washington, D.C.-area airport.

The State Department confirmed shortly after noon that the diplomats and their families had departed from Dulles International Airport, about 30 miles west of the nation’s capital.

Earlier in the day, Russian news agencies reported the departure, based on information from the Russian embassy.

The diplomats were suspected spies, and their removal was part of the sanctions announced Thursday by Obama that also included the shuttering of Russian compounds in Maryland and New York.

The cyberattacks were emails made public after being stolen from the Democratic National Committee and from the campaign of the party’s presidential nominee, Hilary Clinton.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will not take immediate retaliatory action, instead waiting for President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton and will replace Obama, to takes office on Jan. 20.

This story is based in part on wire service reports.

