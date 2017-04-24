05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Around The Web

Venezuela’s President Maduro calls for talks with opposition

bbc.com
April 24, 2017

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has called for talks to resume with the opposition.

He also said he wanted local elections to take place.

His comments came as another large demonstration is planned for Monday after three weeks of tense protests across the country.

Demonstrators have been calling for presidential elections due next year to be brought forward and for President Maduro to step down.

Last year’s negotiations between the opposition and the government broke down when the opposition accused Mr Maduro of breaking agreements and using the talks to buy time.

Speaking during his Sunday TV programme, Mr Maduro endorsed the idea of elections for mayors and state governors but did not mention a vote at presidential level.

“Elections – yes, I want elections now,” he said

“That is what I say as the head of state, and as the head of government.”

Elections for state governors were to have taken place last December, and local mayoral elections are due this year.

Saturday saw silent marches across Venezuela as protestors, wearing white, showed their respect for around 20 people who have died in recent demonstrations.

Human rights campaigners say more than 1,000 people were detained during recent disturbances and over 700 are still in detention.

The opposition blames the government for a severe economic crisis which has left the country with shortages of food, basic goods and medicine.

The protests were sparked by an attempt by the government-controlled Supreme Court to assume some powers of the opposition-dominated Congress.

ALSO READ

Comments 23
penis enlargment http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Clifton Finerty] - May 08, 2017
Going to suggest everyone to this site since this info is actually useful. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Darlena Latam] - May 08, 2017
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I've shared your website in my social networks! http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fwall-mounted-pan-pot-rack-kitchen-utensils-hanger-organizer-lid-holder-39-stainless-steel-15-hooks-multipurpose2F& [Charles Slocum] - May 09, 2017
This is a topic that is close to my heart... Cheers! Is it OK to post on Facebook? Keep up the really awesome work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/oklahoma-home-warranty/shawnee-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant clear idea http://www.truckandrvelectronics.com [Derek Duesterback] - May 09, 2017
Awesome stuff here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Saxenda] - May 09, 2017
Felicitari, Adina!Si mie mi-a mers la suflet …reteta :). E minunat sa transformi gatitul intr-un moment de care sa te bucuri , sa-ti amintesti, sa elogiezi. Bravo!Am sa pastrez reteta in “Caietelul Delicios” si am sa o numesc “Povestea Adinei”. 😀 http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 10, 2017
The refreshing Zune browser is amazingly good, but not as Great as the iPod's. It performs properly, but just isn't as quick as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If oneself at times system on applying the world wide web browser that is not an issue, however if you happen to be designing toward browse the net alot versus your PMP then the iPod's larger sized show and better browser could be substantial. http://www.homeproductsandservices.net [home reviews] - May 16, 2017
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 17, 2017
Very cool. This post is good, my younger sister is totally into this. I will inform her for sure. Is it OK to share on Tumblr? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! "Whenever you have an efficient government you have a dictatorship." by Harry S Truman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw6nzHcpCEk [olive green fascinator] - May 23, 2017
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept http://pinkfascinator.com/spice-up-your-look-with-turquoise-fascinators/ [turquoise blue fascinator] - May 24, 2017
Venezuela’s President Maduro calls for talks with opposition – The Covai Post poker online indonesia http://www.feraripoker.org/ [poker online indonesia] - May 25, 2017
http://emetophobia.net/a-guide-to-what-is-emetophobia/ [Amado Reicks] - May 26, 2017
All of us happened over here from a different website address along with imagined I will verify items away. I prefer a few things i notice Venezuela’s President Maduro calls for talks with opposition – The Covai Post so now i’m following an individual. Anticipate going over internet web page once again. poker online uang asli http://www.feraripoker.org/ [poker online uang asli] - May 26, 2017
Is it OK to share on Facebook? I am sure this article will drive a lot of visitors, its really really great Keep up the superb work! http://completehomewarranty.blogspot.com/2016/10/cumberland-home-warranty.html [home warranty arizona] - May 26, 2017
Great work! This is the type of information that should be shared across the net. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =) http://makemoneyq.com [Jerrold Barnwell] - May 27, 2017
The other side of the tale was the functional software improvement on the internet.|Yes, only the very best top high quality pearl jewellery! All you have to do is surf a couple of on-line shopping web sites and location an order for the item you want to have. There is continuity of work even with out power.|1 of the most well-liked is the Goal Credit Card. They, actually, make their trousers for short women and many petite measurements I swear start at 5'4". For example, 1 for your Twitter and 1 for YouTube videos.|This includes products for each men and women with a quantity of sub sections for each. You can verify out numerous colors and even test new colors on him/her. Each of these types are provided by the National Goal Financial institution.|Food, Wonderful Food: Many families get stung by the higher costs on food, consume and treats while on times out. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161228002.html [shoe stores] - May 29, 2017
Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task. [it recycling] - May 29, 2017
The clean Zune browser is astonishingly Wonderful, however not as good as the iPod's. It works perfectly, yet isn't really as quick as Safari, and includes a clunkier interface. If on your own once in a while program on working with the internet browser that's not an issue, nonetheless if you happen to be creating in direction of read the website alot against your PMP then the iPod's more substantial show and greater browser may possibly be vital. http://www.agentsrealtors.org [any site] - May 31, 2017
Sorry for the large review, but I am incredibly loving the fresh Zune, and count on this, as very well as the Great testimonials some other us citizens have prepared, will help your self make a decision if it can be the immediately preference for you. http://www.webresourcesideas.net [any page] - May 31, 2017
Remarkable. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Phen phen] - Jun 02, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon being a Portable Media Player. Not a world wide web browser. Not a video game machine. Potentially inside of the long term it'll do even far better in individuals areas, but for currently it is really a extraordinary direction to organize and listen towards your songs and videos, and is with no peer in just that respect. The iPod's strengths are its net traveling to and purposes. If individuals sound additional compelling, probably it is your least complicated determination. http://www.thesoccersports.net [the site] - Jun 05, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More