Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: Know who will be eligible for three-month complimentary benefits

A week after Reliance Jio extended by 15 days its rock-bottom priced data offer under Prime membership, Telecom regulator has ordered the company to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

What did the Jio extension offer say?

Customers who could not enrol for JIO PRIME by 31st March for whatever reason were given time to do so by paying Rs 99 along with their first purchase of Jio’s Rs 303 and other plans till April 15.

What is Jio Summer Surprise Offer

Jio had also announced Summer Surprise for its JIO PRIME members. The plan said that every JIO PRIME member when they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) will get services for the initial three months on a complimentary basis. The customer’s paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service.

When will Jio withdraw its Summer Surprise offer

Reliance Jio has said it accepts Trai’s decision and is in the process of “fully complying” with the regulator’s advice. Jio has said it will be withdrawing the 3 months complimentary benefits of JIO Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days.

What happens to customers who have already recharged with Rs 303 for Jio Summer Surprise offer?

Customers who have already recharged with Rs 303 for Summer Surprise offer have nothing to worry about. Jio has said that all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.