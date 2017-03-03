Rs 56 lakhs in ‘fake SBI packets’ seized in Kolkata. All in Rs 2,000 notes

In what can be called the biggest seizure of fake currency after demonetisation, the police have recovered counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 with a face value of Rs 56,74,000 from Fancy Market in Khidderpore area of Kolkata.

According to reports, the notes were all in Rs 2,000 denomination and sealed in ‘fake SBI packets’. This is the biggest such bust after the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that was targeted at solving the problem of fake currency circulation, among other reasons.

The accused have been identified as Mamur Mollah, Sheikh Eklash Ahmed, Sheikh Abdul Kalam Azad, Syed Rehan and Balai Mandal. They had booked a few expensive cellphones from a shop in Fancy Market.

“When they were paying, the shop owner was doubtful about the currency notes and alerted the police. Officials of the Anti Rowdy Section (ARS) from the port division went there within minutes and nabbed the five,” DNA quoted Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg as saying.

He further said that the police was further investigating how the accused found the printing materials and if the notes were printed locally. The seized notes have been sent to Nashik for further investigation and the accused will be produced in court on Friday.

According to reports, the National Investigation Agency and the Border Security Force had earlier indicated that printing bases for fake notes had been established in Bangladesh.

Hindustan Times reported that as many as 10 out of 17 security features of a Rs 2000 note have been copied in the FICN.

Reports of fake currency notes, especially of Rs 2,000 denomination have been doing rounds within a short span of 2-3 months after the note ban announcement. Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 100 fake Rs 2,000 currency notes from Malda district in West Bengal.

On February 8, West Bengal Police arrested a youth with 40 fake Rs 2,000 currency notes from Murshidabad district, which is termed as the biggest such haul from the porous Indo-Bangla border region post demonetisation. The accused reportedly told investigators that the notes were printed in Pakistan.