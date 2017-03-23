This 17-year old Gurgaon school drop out is launching app-based cab aggregator service today

Hailing a cab may become easier and cheaper soon. Seventeen-year-old school dropout from Gurgaon, Sahil Arora is all set to launch a new app-based cab aggregator service for Delhi/NCR commuters on Wednesday.

As per a news in the Times of India, Arora will launch app-based cab service called Cabby.

Arora, who left Gurgaon’s Pathways after Class XI, will launch his cab aggregator, Cabby, this Thursday in Delhi.

This is going to be Arora’s third venture after two start-ups –Tabverts and Vezulaa.

Cabby will be launched with 25,000 operational cabs in the NCR and Arora will next move to Bengaluru.

He plans to divide the “25,000 cabs into different fleets and will appoint a union leader as an operating manager for each,” the TOI report said.

The base fare of Cabby will be Rs 37.50 for the first 2 km, and Rs 12.5/km thereafter.