Army recruitment goes online: Government approves entrance test, CBI to investigate paper leak incidents

Following the army recruitment question paper leak of the common entrance exam in Maharashtra and Goa last month, the government has now approved introduction of online entrance examination for recruitment of personnel for various ranks in the army.

CBI to intervene

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Subhash Bhamre, the minister of state for defense said, the government has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. He said, seven cases of paper leak have been reported during the last three years.

“Strict instructions have been issued to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and that any violations will be strictly dealt with. Further, the government has approved introduction of Online Entrance Examination for recruitment of other ranks in the army,” Bhamre said.

February paper leak

In February, the question paper for recruitment to some lower level posts in the army were allegedly leaked in Maharashtra and Goa, leading to cancellation of the examination conducted by the Army Recruitment Board on Sunday. The Crime Branch of Thane police arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in the leak.

The exam was held for a number of posts including soldier clerk and soldier tradesman in 52 centres, for which all the candidates from classes 8 to 12 were eligible to apply.