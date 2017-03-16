CBSE Class 12 Board 2017 Physics paper analysis by Board examiner: Not scoring for average students

The CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam paper was conducted today, March 16, at various test centres across India. According to an experienced CBSE Board examiner for Physics, the paper was mildly difficult with certain tricky questions. This is in keeping with CBSE’s recent trend of setting questions which are not completely straightforward and so, need to be calmly analysed by students while reading the paper.

India Today got talking to experienced Board examiner Shampa Chakraborty, a senior Physics teacher at Hariyana Vidya Mandir, Kolkata, with 20 years of teaching experience, about the standard of the CBSE 2017 Class 12 Physics paper, and how students could be expected to fare in the results.

“The question paper has questions of mixed difficulty levels, with both easy and conceptual questions,” she says.

According to reports, the Physics paper had quite a few tricky questions, especially in Sections B and E.

Especially difficult questions

The Board examiner states that the following three questions were especially difficult for students to work through in the stressed conditions of an examination hall:

One 2-mark question regarding electric and magnetic field (Q 10 from Set 3)

One 3-mark question regarding two identical coils (Q 22 of Set 3)

One 5-mark question from the topic of Alternative Current, where the graph was given and the device was asked to be identified

The alternative choice for the 5-mark question consists of a numerical problem, which too is quite tricky and requires much analysis on the part of the examinee

Chakraborty lauds a certain 3-mark question where a diagram is given with a semiconductor and the effect of temperature dependence of semiconductor is asked indirectly. “This is a very good question. It’s not too tough but requires students to use basic concepts,” she says.

‘Not a smooth paper for everybody’

“Overall, the Physics paper this year can bring good marks for very good students, but it isn’t going to be scoring for average students. It wasn’t a very smooth paper for everybody,” Chakraborty concludes.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams 2017 started on March 9 and the first paper which was conducted was that of English (English Elective/English Elective-C/ English Core). This year, a total of 19, 85,397 students from classes 10 and 12 are appearing for the board examinations.

Students speak:

“The paper was bit lengthy and had tricky questions,” said a class 12 students in an exclusive interview with India Today.

Another student said, “Section B had application based questions.”

Paper pattern:

– All questions were compulsory

– There were 26 questions in all

– This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E

– Section A contains five questions of one mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains twelve questions of three marks each, Section D contains one value based question of four marks, and Section E contains three questions of five marks each

– There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice is provided in one question of two marks, one question of three marks and all the three questions of five marks weightage. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions

About CBSE:

CBSE was established in 1962. CBSE affiliates all Kendriya Vidyalayas, all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, private schools and most of the schools approved by central government of India. Every year, the board conducts the class 10 and class 12 exam in the month of March.