ICSE Class 10 Results 2017: Expected to be declared today at cisce.org

The ICSE (class 10) results 2017 will be released at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the results of ICSE matriculate (Class 10) examination 2017 today, May 15 at cisce.org .

Last year, the CICSE declared both ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) results on May 6.

This year, the board conducted the ICSE examination from March 10 to April 21 at various test centres.

Steps to check the results:

– Log on to the official website, cisce.org

– Click on relevant link

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the space provided

– Click to submit

– Results will be displayed on the screen

– Download and take print out of the same for future reference.

As reported by HT, a total of 2,50,871 students were registered for the examinations this year with 1,76,327 candidates registered for the ICSE and 74,544 for ISC examinations.

In 2016, the total pass percentage for ICSE was 98.54 per cent while the pass percentage for ISC was 96.56 per cent.

Further, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) saw girls outshining boys in both the classes.

Moreover, last year, through Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology helped the board in declaring the results two weeks earlier, as compared to previous years.

For any query, all the candidates can check the website of CISCE .