FLASH NEWS Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points.

Education


Lancaster University to work with Study World to explore academic collaboration

Covai Post Network
January 11, 2017

Lancaster University has entered into a collaboration with Study World to explore academic collaboration opportunities.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here yesterday, Dr. Michele Luxon, Head of Overseas Programmes, Lancaster University, said India was a key market in Lancaster’s international strategy and they were keen on developing their engagement with the tertiary engineering education sector in the country.

“Our aim is to encourage students to learn interactively and gain hands-on experience,” Dr. Michele said.
“In working with Study World Kalaivani College of Technology, Lancaster University would explore for opportunities for programme articulations and international study abroad options for students.”

Highlighting Study World’s strategic fit with Lancaster University, Raymi Van der Spek, CEO of Study World said, “establishing this link with Lancaster is a key part of our mission to help students to achieve individual enhancement and collective progress by making internationally reputed education available to them.”

Comments 3
five yetnr.Concurseraly, the Brady Campaign is throwing its support behind H.R. 308â€”the â€œmore than 10 roundâ€ magazine ban introduced by Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-N.Y.)â€”and asks the groupâ€™s supporters to [Laneta] - Feb 01, 2017
I am totally wowed and preraped to take the next step now. [Bertie] - Feb 01, 2017
cialis pillen blog [Stafon] - Feb 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS