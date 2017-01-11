Lancaster University to work with Study World to explore academic collaboration

Lancaster University has entered into a collaboration with Study World to explore academic collaboration opportunities.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here yesterday, Dr. Michele Luxon, Head of Overseas Programmes, Lancaster University, said India was a key market in Lancaster’s international strategy and they were keen on developing their engagement with the tertiary engineering education sector in the country.

“Our aim is to encourage students to learn interactively and gain hands-on experience,” Dr. Michele said.

“In working with Study World Kalaivani College of Technology, Lancaster University would explore for opportunities for programme articulations and international study abroad options for students.”

Highlighting Study World’s strategic fit with Lancaster University, Raymi Van der Spek, CEO of Study World said, “establishing this link with Lancaster is a key part of our mission to help students to achieve individual enhancement and collective progress by making internationally reputed education available to them.”