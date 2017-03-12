Medical colleges to come under CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance: MCI

As per MCI data, till now 985 biometric devices have already been installed at 90 medical colleges.

To keep a constant check on the standards of medical education, the Medical Council of India (MCI) with the approval of Central Government has recently decided to include few surveillance equipment.

According to reports, the MCI will install biometric fingerprint attendance machine and close circuit television (CCTV) in all medical colleges.

This announcement was made by the Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) Faggan Singh Kulaste dispensed this information on Friday in Lok Sabha.

As per media reports, these changes are a part of amendment in the Minimum Standard Requirement for 50/100/150/200/250 MBBS Admission Annually Regulations, 1999

Moreover, to implement this on pilot basis, MCI has already begun the exercise of installing biometric devices in medical colleges.

As per MCI data, till now 985 biometric devices have already been installed at 90 medical colleges

Also, a total of 41000 faculties have been enrolled for the purpose

Note: As per guidelines, it will now be mandatory to install biometric fingerprint attendance machine to open a new medical college.

Fake medical colleges recognised by MCI:

Meanwhile, during the process of installation, the MCI came across two medical colleges which were functioning without the required approval.

The names of two medical colleges are:

Singhania University, Pacheri Bair, District Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan)

Surendra Medical College and Hospital, Khagol, Patna (Bihar)

Furthermore, MCI has already issued a press notice against these institutes and directed them to discharge the admitted students.