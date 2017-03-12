FLASH NEWS BJP first party to win over 50 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly In Goa, 6 out of 8 ministers defeated, including CM Parsekar Will wipe out drug menace in Punjab in 4 weeks: Amarinder Congress got lesser seats than Apna Dal (Soneylal) in UP BJP’s win paves way for Ram Temple in Ayodhya: VHP Geo-tagged shark travels 8,000 kms in 142 days Man in Florida tries to burn store run by Indian-Americans Sania Mirza in quarters of Indian Wells, Paes crashes out Two Indian engineers abducted by South Sudan rebel group Intruder breaches White House security, arrested

Education


Medical colleges to come under CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance: MCI

indiatoday.intoday.in
March 12, 2017

As per MCI data, till now 985 biometric devices have already been installed at 90 medical colleges.

To keep a constant check on the standards of medical education, the Medical Council of India (MCI) with the approval of Central Government has recently decided to include few surveillance equipment.

According to reports, the MCI will install biometric fingerprint attendance machine and close circuit television (CCTV) in all medical colleges.

This announcement was made by the Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) Faggan Singh Kulaste dispensed this information on Friday in Lok Sabha.

More on the report:

As per media reports, these changes are a part of amendment in the Minimum Standard Requirement for 50/100/150/200/250 MBBS Admission Annually Regulations, 1999

Moreover, to implement this on pilot basis, MCI has already begun the exercise of installing biometric devices in medical colleges.

Installation report:

As per MCI data, till now 985 biometric devices have already been installed at 90 medical colleges

Also, a total of 41000 faculties have been enrolled for the purpose

Note: As per guidelines, it will now be mandatory to install biometric fingerprint attendance machine to open a new medical college.

Fake medical colleges recognised by MCI:

Meanwhile, during the process of installation, the MCI came across two medical colleges which were functioning without the required approval.

The names of two medical colleges are:

Singhania University, Pacheri Bair, District Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan)

Surendra Medical College and Hospital, Khagol, Patna (Bihar)

Furthermore, MCI has already issued a press notice against these institutes and directed them to discharge the admitted students.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS