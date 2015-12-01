08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Rupee firms up 5 paise to 63.75 against the US dollar
  • After Kerala HC quashes life ban, Sreesanth hopes to be a part of 2019 World Cup
  • SC dismisses PIL to make yoga compulsory in schools
  • Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality
  • Jose Mourinho desires to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford
Singapore-based foundation to build 5 schools in India

Covai Post Network
December 1, 2015

A Singapore based education foundation of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) is planning to set up five schools in India in the next two years. Global Schools Foundation (GSF), started in 2002, is planning to build 5 schools in India to add to its list of already existing nine institutions in Singapore.”In the next two years, we plan to add another five campus in India. We are looking at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Bangalore”, the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, Kamal Gupta told PTI. GSF will also introduce International Baccalaureate (IB) programme in its Indian schools within the same period, he added.

Though GSF’s Global International Indian Schools (GIIS) are mostly for students hailing from NRI families, the education brand, with India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum as lead programme, has attracted about 52 per cent of international students at its three campuses in Singapore and about 40 per cent Japanese students at its Tokyo and Kofu schools.

Gupta underlined GSF’s strength in teaching English and Mathematics under CBSE among other programmes of international curriculum, saying that CBSE’s English and Mathematics were rated highly. He also revealed the strategy of having schools built in collaboration with property developers in new housing and commercial estates in India which helps manage capital investment in assets.

Gupta cited the example of Godrej Group that has built a school for GSF in its Ahmedabad estate. Currently, the foundation is in the process of completing USD 100 million campus in Singapore by 2017, adding to the three existing campuses, since it started classes under GIIS in 2012. It is the biggest expansion at GSF which operates 20 schools in India, South East Asia and Japan, besides adding a Dubai campus in September this year.

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

5 Easy Chair Yoga Poses You Can Do Anywhere
May 05, 2017

Yoga is an age old Indian discipline which is not only used to reduce stress and gain mental peace but also to get fit. It helps improve blood circulation, reduces blood pressure a...

