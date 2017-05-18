Supreme Court to decide on shiksha mitra case soon

After the Supreme Court’s decision, it will be decided that whether these contractual teachers will be appointment as assistant teachers or their appointment will get cancelled.

The Supreme Court is going to take a major decision on shiksha mitra, teachers appointed by the state government on contractual basis, today. After the Supreme Court’s decision, it will be decided that whether these contractual teachers will be appointment as assistant teachers or their appointment will get cancelled.

According to the media reports, Justice Kumar Goyal and Justice UU Lalit will hear the matter in the evening. Judge UU Lalit, who is hearing the case of shiksha mitra, is also a part of the Constitution Bench for triple talaaq cases.

Case so far:

This case is to accommodate 1,72,000 contractual teachers in Uttar Pradesh as assistant teachers. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had canceled the adjustment of contractual teachers, against which the Uttar Pradesh government and the teachers went to Supreme Court.

So far, 1,32,000 contractual teachers are accommodated as assistant teachers. In this case, the legal issue is about the eligibility of the teachers.