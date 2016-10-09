After Thala 57, Akshara Haasan lands role in Thupparivaalan

Akshara Haasan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in actor Vishal’s Thupparivaalan, which is directed by director Mysskin.

After working as an erstwhile assistant director, Akshara Haasan made her acting debut alongside actor Dhanush in the Bollywood film Shamitabh.

Akshara, who landed a role in actor Ajith Kumar-starrer yet untitled film, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in actor Vishal's Thupparivaalan.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Vishal wrote, “Happy to announce another addition to our ‘Thupparivaalan’ cast. A warm welcome to Akshara Haasan.”

Happy 2 announce another addition to our #Thupparivalan cast.a warm welcome to @AksharaHaasan1 aka akshu.gna b damn exciting n rivettiing.GB — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 7, 2016

Directed by Mysskin, the film is an investigative thriller, and features Vishal as a suave detective.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Prasanna, the project went on the floors recently.

Bankrolled by Vishal, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Prassana in important roles. Thupaarivaalan, which went on the floors recently has music by Arrol Corelli.

Meanwhile, Vishal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming actioner Kaththi Sandai, is collaborating with director Lingusamy for Sandakozhi 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit of the same.

He also awaits the release of Madha Gaja Raja, which was suppose to release in 2013. Vishal’s yet-untitled Tamil remake of Telugu film Temper is expected to go on floors. He also has another project under his belt with director Bala.