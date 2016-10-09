FLASH NEWS China’s $9 billion effort to beat the US in genetic testing PM Modi at the inauguration of ‘Indian Science Congress’ at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati Delhi High Court has adjourned the matter of SP Tyagi bail cancellation hearing for next Monday Bengaluru’s sexual violence exposes its Home Minister – by Brinda Karat NASA captures image of ISS crossing the sun Pak: Marriage bill for Hindus passed by parliamentary panel Over 30% of all the rural households are in debt: Survey Re-promulgation of ordinance a fraud on Constitution: SC One terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Baramullah district (J&K); Arms and ammunitions recovered

After Thala 57, Akshara Haasan lands role in Thupparivaalan

IndiaToday.in
October 9, 2016

Akshara Haasan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in actor Vishal’s Thupparivaalan, which is directed by director Mysskin.

Posted by Srivatsan

After working as an erstwhile assistant director, Akshara Haasan made her acting debut alongside actor Dhanush in the Bollywood film Shamitabh.

Akshara, who landed a role in actor Ajith Kumar-starrer yet untitled film, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in actor Vishal’s Thupparivaalan.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Vishal wrote, “Happy to announce another addition to our ‘Thupparivaalan’ cast. A warm welcome to Akshara Haasan.”

Directed by Mysskin, the film is an investigative thriller, and features Vishal as a suave detective.
Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Prasanna, the project went on the floors recently.

Bankrolled by Vishal, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Prassana in important roles. Thupaarivaalan, which went on the floors recently has music by Arrol Corelli.

Meanwhile, Vishal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming actioner Kaththi Sandai, is collaborating with director Lingusamy for Sandakozhi 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit of the same.

He also awaits the release of Madha Gaja Raja, which was suppose to release in 2013. Vishal’s yet-untitled Tamil remake of Telugu film Temper is expected to go on floors. He also has another project under his belt with director Bala.

