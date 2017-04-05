AR Murugadoss announces the release date of his next!

Apart from directing some blockbuster movies, director AR Murugadoss has also produced some successful films like Raja Rani and Maan Karate.

We had earlier reported that AR Murugadoss’s next production venture would be Rangoon directed by his former associate Rajkumar Periasamy. The film stars Gautham Karthick in the lead role.

#Rangoon – My production venture with @FoxStarIndia directed by my AD @Rajkumar_KP is slated for June 9th release pic.twitter.com/rr35513s3J — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) April 5, 2017

It must be noted that AR Murugadoss’ next directorial, the untitled Mahesh Babu film is planned for June 23rd. Looks like ARM is going to have 2 releases in a span of 2 weeks.