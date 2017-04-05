FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Entertainment


AR Murugadoss announces the release date of his next!

behindwoods.com
April 5, 2017

Apart from directing some blockbuster movies, director AR Murugadoss has also produced some successful films like Raja Rani and Maan Karate.

We had earlier reported that AR Murugadoss’s next production venture would be Rangoon directed by his former associate Rajkumar Periasamy. The film stars Gautham Karthick in the lead role.

ARM took to his Twitter space to confirm the release date of this film, “#Rangoon – My production venture with @FoxStarIndia directed by my AD @Rajkumar_KP is slated for June 9th release.”

It must be noted that AR Murugadoss’ next directorial, the untitled Mahesh Babu film is planned for June 23rd. Looks like ARM is going to have 2 releases in a span of 2 weeks.

