Arunaja Nalinakshan: Ehsaan made me realise that I am an R&B singer

Indrani Thakurata
May 12, 2017

Bengaluru: Arunaja is one of the Top 3 singers of season 2 of The Stage, a reality show for western music broadcast on Colours Infinity.

What are your days like now that you are celebrity I still have a long way to go. I have just started to do my gigs. I performed in Bangalore, Phoenix Marketcity last week and then Pune. Bangalore, I have performed earlier. The crowd was very good, they were singing along. Bangalore is a treat for singers, because the crowd is musically aware. And Pune is a city which I was visiting for the first time, that too as brand Arunaja, so both these tours were very important. I am enjoying my time.

You took your first flight to Mumbai, for The Stage 2 auditions. Tell me about that.

I have only travelled in trains earlier. But for this audition I had to fly. I came to know about the audition through my cousin. It was my examination time and auditions in all other centres except Mumbai were over. Soon after my last examination, I took this gamble and flew to to Mumbai to take part in the final audition. It was my first flight. My mother had to arrange for the money, i was aware of it. But you have to take risk, and I did. If you want something in life, you have to take that risk.

You always had this faith that something good will happen at the right time.

Yes, I am a firm believer in god. I think everything happens for a reason, and god is the doer.

Is it true that a comment from Vishal Dadlani gave you that necessary confidence to perform to the best of your abilities?

Yes, I was the only competition artiste in the group. I lacked the exposure and was nervous. Vishal’s comment boosted my confidence. It was a long day for most of us, and by the time I got on the stage, everyone was tired. But his one comment gave me that necessary push. Prior to my performance, he said ‘Looking at your face I can say that you are going to rock the stage,” and I think I did.

From a gospel singer, trained in Carnatic music, how easy or difficult was to sing western contemporary music.

It was very easy. I started singing at a very young age. I used to learn Carnatic music. In college i got introduced to western music which led to me joining the Cochin based choir group called ‘Rock of Ages’. As a vocalist, I am influenced by gospel, Rock Pop, R&B. On The Stage, I was known as the gospel singer initially, it is only Ehsaan who made me realise that I am a R&B artiste.

What are you listening to currently?

Queen, Poets of the fall and my all time favourite Michael Jackson.

