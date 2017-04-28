Baahubali 2 – Movie Review

Easily the biggest Indian film of the year, Baahubali 2 is finally out for us to get entertained and take another trip to the magnificent Magizhmathi. An enthralling historical fantasy tale that shows how a royal family gets torn apart by sibling rivalry. We saw only a bit of the core plot in the first edition. This one is more extensive but is it as engrossing as the first part? Read to know more.

If you are looking to know ‘why Kattappa killed Baahubali’, we think you are peeping into a wrong window. This is a completely a spoiler-free review. But if you ask us how exciting is that twist, we would say, some would have guessed it right, some may not have, but Baahubali 2 has much more than just that.

Labeling this movie just as a visual wonder would be wrong as Baahubali franchise has a lot more that needs to be celebrated equally. It has some good emotions, fights that could compete with any international standard, a gripping screenplay that keeps you hooked right through and majorly a powerful revenge script filled with adequate mass moments. Every 15 minutes, you would have one kickass sequence which arrests your attention.

The film starts off with a few conventional scenes. Then there comes the love story between Prabhas and Anushka which is packed with an interesting twist. It has a consistent screenplay in the first half. Comedies and dialogues work better in the first half. The second half is more serious and that is where the core script unfolds but it hampers the pace of the film and the latter segment of the 2nd half might not satisfy the huge expectation bestowed upon the film.

Sathyaraj’s humour sense has been used wisely by SS Rajamouli and his performance has deepened in this part. Anushka has a meaty role here and she looks so perfect for it, however, there are a few continuity issues as few of scenes were shot way earlier. Anushka’ weight plays a spoilsport but you may never notice that because the screenplay looks tight and it does not let you deviate. Prabhas is a powerhouse of talent and gives you an impression that no one else would have played Baahubali better than him. Rana as Palvaaldevan is as menacing as ever and shines big time.

Where Baahubali 2 could have been better would be its finish line. The climax fight is the most expected scene of the film but one feels it could have been dealt better. Seeing too much of elder Baahubali, reduces the weight in Shivudu’s character. That is one reason you may not enjoy the climax as much as the 1st part’s ending.

The lyrics in Tamil look average but the background score is great. Technically the film is brilliant as expected. On the whole Baahubali 2 is a masterfully made sequel which is grandly conceived, brilliantly executed and largely engaging.

Verdict: Baahubali is back with more grandeur and emotions but with a slightly less engaging screenplay in the second half

BEHINDWOODS REVIEW BOARD RATING : ( 3.25 / 5.0 )

PUBLIC REVIEW BOARD RATING : ( 4.25 / 5.0 )