Breaking : Look who is going to be the heroine of Saamy 2

Looks like Rakul Preet Singh has apparently made a yet another prize catch. The actress has ostensibly been finalized to play one of the heroines in the sequel of Saamy. This second part, which again will be directed by Hari, will have Vikram in the lead while Trisha too is likely to be retained to replay the same character that she played in the 1st edition.

We are told that the script demands another heroine apart from Trisha and now it looks like Rakul Preet Singh could be the selected one to play the other heroine of Saamy 2. An official word regarding this is awaited.