Engitta Modhathey – Movie Review

Cinematographer turned actor Natty opts for a realistic commercial period film, Engitta Modhathey is directed by debutant Ramu Chellappa. The film basically is about two friends, both painters, one a Rajinikanth fan (Natty) and the other a Kamal Haasan fan (Rajaji).

It talks about their friendship, their love interests, and their professional growth. You expect them to part ways because they are fans of different stars but that’s not how the film goes about. Fan fights are only a part of the movie and the core concept is about politics behind it. That’s when you get introduced to the 3rd important character played by art director Vijaimurugan, who is a powerful, greedy antagonist.

What works in favour of the film is that it kindles some nostalgic moments if you are an 80s person. How people used to worship their stars and how different was it to watch a first-day first show back then and things like that. Ramu Chellappa has definitely worked very well on that part. But on the flip side, usage of English words in dialogues reduces the authenticity of the 80s setup. Likewise, the songs as well as the BGM, though could be pleasing to our ears at places are contemporary and do not give you the 80s feel.

Natty is shown as a fearless young man who faces all his obstacles without any fuss but whereas the character sketch of his friend (the 2nd hero) is not so clearly portrayed. One scene he is angry with his friend and the very next shot he goes to save him. Though we could guess his intention, it isn’t conveyed well enough on screen. Some of the scenes look so abruptly cut. Both the love stories hardly make an impact.

Engitta Modhathey actually starts off well and then goes on a downslope from then. There are very few interesting scenes here and there, but the pace issue remains constant throughout. After an impressive prolog, all you get is a usual template drama. At one point in time, the screenplay goes disoriented and also leaves us to question the primary purpose of the film.

Natty has done what’s expected of him, quite a convincing performance from the actor. He smashes down a dozen roughnecks and at the same time gets into a dream sequence for a duet with Sanchita Shetty. Parvathy Nair is the other female lead and both the heroines are restricted to same degrees of what other female leads get to play in usual commercial potboilers.

On the technical front Art director, K.Aarusamy has done a neat job in this period flick, especially the paintings of the banners and huge cut-outs.

BEHINDWOODS REVIEW : ( 2.0 / 5.0 )

PUBLIC REVIEW : ( 2.5 / 5.0 )