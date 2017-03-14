Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natachathiram gets a new heroine

Gautham Menon’s upcoming directorial has a new addition to the team. The movie which is currently being shot at Chennai has roped in Aishwarya Rajesh as the second female lead for the film. She will now be joining the star cast of the movie’s existing star cast, Vikram and Ritu Varma. In Tamil, the Dharma Durai actress is awaiting the release of Kattapavae Kaanom, while shooting for Gemini Ganesanum Suruli Rajanum and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.

Produced by the director’s home banner Ondraga Entertainment, Dhruva Natchathiram has Harris Jayaraj for music and the recently replaced Santhana Krishnan for cinematography. (Previous cinematographer Jomon T John dropped out due to health reasons while filming). The movie will be distributed by P. Madan of Escape Artists Motion Pictures and is likely to hit theatre screens on August 11, 2017.