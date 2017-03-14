FLASH NEWS Goa floor test for Manohar Parikar at 11 am on March 16 : SC Biren Singh named BJP Chief Ministerial candidate in Manipur 80% of the new MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are crorepatis : Delhi-based think-tank Intel buys self-driving tech startup Mobileye for $15.3 bn Election results will lay foundation of new India: PM Modi Scottish leader announces 2nd independence referendum plan Kohli slips to 4th spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings Mohammad Kaif wishes PM Modi on BJP’s UP win Hayden, Brett Lee celebrate Holi in India

Entertainment


Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natachathiram gets a new heroine

moviecrow.com
March 14, 2017

Gautham Menon’s upcoming directorial has a new addition to the team. The movie which is currently being shot at Chennai has roped in Aishwarya Rajesh as the second female lead for the film. She will now be joining the star cast of the movie’s existing star cast, Vikram and Ritu Varma. In Tamil, the Dharma Durai actress is awaiting the release of Kattapavae Kaanom, while shooting for Gemini Ganesanum Suruli Rajanum and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.

Produced by the director’s home banner Ondraga Entertainment, Dhruva Natchathiram has Harris Jayaraj for music and the recently replaced Santhana Krishnan for cinematography. (Previous cinematographer Jomon T John dropped out due to health reasons while filming). The movie will be distributed by P. Madan of Escape Artists Motion Pictures and is likely to hit theatre screens on August 11, 2017.

