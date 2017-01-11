Khaidi No 150 Movie Review

Khaidi No 150 is a Telugu social action entertainer which happens to be the remake of Vijay’s blockbuster hit Kaththi. In spite of being a remake, Khaidi No 150 has a colossal level of expectation as it marks the comeback of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Chiru is someone who redefined the term MASS in Telugu cinema. He is such a power packed performer who could fit into any kind of roles that he is asked to do. When someone like him who is getting back to the silver screen after many years, you definitely need a strong and powerful story that could cater to wider section of the audience. What better than Kaththi could satisfy this purpose?

Has Chiru outdone Vijay? We are definitely not going to go there. It is like comparing apples and oranges. Megastar is 62 with close to 40 years of acting experience. He definitely does not look like a 62 year old man. He has given it all, be it the dance moves or dialogue delivery. It is nice to see the boss is finally back.

The film offers a well-judged balance of vigorous action, fun filled moments and intense social drama. It manages to shift sensitively from fun mode moments to intense action mode. But the main problem here is that the social angle gets diluted because of the mass and comedy scenes. The climax looks hurried and could have been much better. The film runs just below 2 1/2 hours and you hardly find a scene without Chiranjeevi.

Few footages from the original version have been reused. But where Khaidi differs from Kaththi is the comedy portion. Inclusion of Bramanandham’s character comes in as relief to the play. VV Vinayak has infused comedy wherever it can be applied but on the other side few intense scene have also been spoilt by some slapstick comedies. Though it evokes laughter, one feels such things bring down the intensity of the core plot.

Songs along with Chiranjeevi’s dance steps are a treat to watch. BGM is powerful but tunnel scene and coin fight sequence could have had a more catchy RR. Fights and dance moves have been choreographed well keeping Chiranjeevi’s image and age in mind. Kajal makes no impact what so ever. She only comes for the songs and hardly has any scenes to showcase her acting skills.

Verdict: The boss is truly back!

Rating: 2.75 / 5.0