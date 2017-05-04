31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • The result of HSLC Class 10 of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) were declared on today at 10 AM
  • Uber Technologies Inc said it fired the technology whiz it had hired to lead its self-driving unit
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
One more Heroine for Saamy 2

May 4, 2017

After Singam’s success, director Hari has moved on to his next biggie “Saamy2” along with Vikram and Trisha. Pre-Production for the movie is in full swing and Hari is taking all steps to ensure this film does not lose its sheen. The latest addition to the elite cast is the talented Keerthy Suresh. The actress career graph is at its best with all her recent movies having a decent run at the BO. She is also acting with Suriya in Thaana Serndha Kootam, Savitri Biopic and untitled Pawan Kalyan flick too.

Saamy2 will see the return of Aarusaamy, the honest and brutal cop. Produced by Shibu Thameen, Harris will be returning to score the music for sequel. Vikram who is busy with Sketch and Dhruva Natchathiram will start the shoot for Saamy2 from August.

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

