One more Heroine for Saamy 2

After Singam’s success, director Hari has moved on to his next biggie “Saamy2” along with Vikram and Trisha. Pre-Production for the movie is in full swing and Hari is taking all steps to ensure this film does not lose its sheen. The latest addition to the elite cast is the talented Keerthy Suresh. The actress career graph is at its best with all her recent movies having a decent run at the BO. She is also acting with Suriya in Thaana Serndha Kootam, Savitri Biopic and untitled Pawan Kalyan flick too.

Saamy2 will see the return of Aarusaamy, the honest and brutal cop. Produced by Shibu Thameen, Harris will be returning to score the music for sequel. Vikram who is busy with Sketch and Dhruva Natchathiram will start the shoot for Saamy2 from August.