Plans after tamil’s costliest film Sangamithra

January 1, 2017

Jayam Ravi’s next Bogan is one of the most awaited movies of 2017 especially after a good reception to the trailer.

He is now busy shooting for his next space sci-fi Tik Tik Tik alongside Nivetha Pethuraj directed by Shakti Sounderrajan. He has also finished his talkie portions in A.L.Vijay’s Vanamagan, and he will be soon start shooting for the historical Sangamithra with Arya.

Sources inform Jayam Ravi has planned 3 more films after his current assignments. A film for AGS Entertainment who bankrolled his Thani Oruvan, one for Hitesh Jabak who is funding his current Tik Tik Tik and the final one for his own Jayam Productions. Interesting line up in 2017 for Jayam Ravi.

