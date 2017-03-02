Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez begin shooting for Karan Johar’s film Drive

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for Karan Johar’s new film. The movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is the first film in the series, which is titled Drive.

The movie is a Hollywood remake of the same name starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan as the leads.

Talking about the film, Jacqueline said “It’s a fun film, a different kind of action film. It’s interesting. I will definitely be training for action. I am excited about doing this film. Tarun will be directing a film after eight years.”

Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen with Kirti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta.