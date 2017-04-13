The fate of the furious movie review

What originality can we expect from a franchise that is already 7 films old? Maybe nothing, maybe people do not expect it to be novel. Most people who know what Fast And Furious franchise is about, walk into theatres expecting some solid fun with speed and explosions and nothing else. But still, you need a decent storyline that does not spoil the name of the franchise. FF8 might be entertaining but it definitely is one of weakest scripts from this action series.

What is so annoying with these never ending action series is that they are not made by the same makers and they modify the script each and every time according to the filmmaker who wears the director’s baton. They bring the dead back from the grave at their will to excite people but that’s actually called CHEATING. You are just trying to camouflage people’s sensibilities with something that is so ridiculous. Even fantasy superhero films look more real than this.

It might be the kind of movie that the majority wants but still, you need to get the basics right. You cannot fool them all the time with a couple of inventive action scenes backed by some of the top most action heroes. As mentioned earlier, there is nothing new in this story. Dom (Vin Diesel) is drawn back into the crime world by a seductive, highly dangerous criminal called Cipher (Charlize Theron). He also turns on against his own family. Yeah, you know that is obviously not real. How could someone who thinks only about his family betray his own kind? You also know that there should be a reason and you also know how things are going to end.

The film is star-studded as one expects it to be and we have talked enough about their acting skills in the previous parts and there is nothing to add to that. Charlize Theron is the only major new addition. She as Cipher looks menacing. Furious 7 might have been the perfect ending to the franchise but they decide to continue the series which offers very little excitement and that too only towards the end.

When a script that does not have a decent story to rely upon, all you look for is a tight screenplay. Of course, the climax is intense and engaging. Besides that, the film has its moments, if not for those moments, it would be tough to get through this action flick. The biggest plus to FF8 would be the action scenes, though it didn’t even look close to real, they are enjoyable. CGI largely is good but there is sloppy work here and there. When you make a film in that scale, all you expect is a little bit honesty in storytelling from a filmmaker.

Verdict: FF8 is built with some breathtaking inventive action sequences but where is the plot?

( 2.5 / 5.0 )

( 3.0 / 5.0 )