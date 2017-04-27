Yoga for Arthritis – II

In the previous article we understood the root cause of arthritis and how one can keep it at bay. Along with the ayurvedic cure and cutting emotional connections from the surya chakra, the asans mentioned below, as entailed in the Sanatan kriya, are very beneficial for anyone suffering from arthritis.

It is advised that you visit a Dhyan Foundation center near you to learn the correct way to practice the below asans.

Pay reverence to the energy of the Guru and Lord Ganesh.

Prarambhik Mudra:

Sit with your legs outstretched. Ensure that the back is straight and both legs and heels are joined together. Place the palms on the ground next to your hip, fingers pointing away from the body. Gently loosen all the joints.

Ardh Titli:

Bend the right leg and place the right foot as far up as possible on the left thigh. Hold your right knee with your right hand and your right foot with your left hand. Inhale and gently push your right knee towards your chest. Hold the posture for sometime. Exhale as you gently push the knee down till wherever comfortable. Do this seven times and repeat with the other leg.

Shroni Chakra:

Bend the right leg and place the right foot as far up as possible on the left thigh. Hold your right knee with your right hand and your right foot with your left hand. Now rotate the right knee gently in the clockwise direction and then counterclockwise seven times each. During each rotation inhale for half a circle and exhale for the rest half. Repeat with the other leg.

Supt Udarakarshan Asan:

Now lie down on your back and place palms under your head. Bend your knees and keep your feet on the ground. Inhale and slowly lower your knees towards your left . Simultaneously, turn your head towards the right. Hold for some time, exhale and come back to the original posture and relax. Now lower your legs towards your right and turn the head towards left. Hold for some time. Exhale and come back to the original position and relax. Do 3 sets of this.

Be careful spine should not be twisted more than what’s comfortable, Stop on the slightest pain or discomfort. In yoga pain is an indicator and should be taken seriously.

Shavasan:

Now relax in shavasan. Take your awareness to all the joints in the body one by one; strengthen them with the strength of your awareness, spending a little more time on the areas that are weak.

The energy in any yogic kriya or asan needs to be channelized by a Guru who does not charge any fee for it and does not bound it by maya. Yog is a science of the entire creation and only a Guru and make a sadhak experience the energy behind this fast subject.

