30 May 2017
Health Matters

Yoga for Eyes and Ears

Yogi Ashwini
April 14, 2017

Yoga was conceived millennia ago; it is a science which has stood the test of time, survived invasions from races across the globe. Yoga has survived because it is shashwat (eternal), what it was, it will remain. Invaders and plunderers can destroy all the records, but they cannot destroy Yoga for it is a blessing straight from the Creator. The gyan of Yoga is handed down from the Guru to the shishya, the reason its theories are being rediscovered by modern scientists.

As per Yoga, it is possible to maintain vision in the eyes along with good hearing abilities till the last. We have occipital lobes at the back and temporal lobes in the front of our brain, sides of the brain, right behind the temples. These two are directly connected to the sight and hearing abilities. Actually when you hear, it is not the eardrum that is resonating, it’s the lobe and when you are seeing, it is not the retina, but the lobe which is responsible for the vision. If your lobes are healthy, then the hearing ability is phenomenal and the sight is near perfect.

Yoga is about being in sync with nature. If you are doing yoga then chances are that problems like glaucoma and cataract will never touch you. Below are simple techniques from Sanatan Kriya to keep your eyes and ears healthy.

For the Eyes

Interlock your fingers and stretch the arms forward with both the thumbs pointing upwards. Focus your eyes on the nails of the thumbs. Gently move both the hands to the left and let the eyes follow the thumbnails without blinking. Move the hands back to the center and then to the right and then back to the center. Now move hands in a large circle on the left side and then on the right side. Then move them both upwards and then downwards. The eyes follow the thumbnails as they move.

Agni manifests as vision in your eyes. The seat of Agni is at the Manipoorak chakra in the body (the navel). Rub your palms and place them one on top of the other at the level of your navel for some time. Rub your hands after you finish. You will feel a lot of heat in your palms. Now place your palms over your closed eyes. This has a relaxing effect on the eyes and nervous system. Remain in this position until the eyes have absorbed the heat from the hands.

This very simple set will ensure, problems of the eyes are kept at bay. Only practice can make one understand the efficacy of the techniques of Sanatan Kriya and Ashtang Yoga.

For the Ears

Bhramri Pranayam – The humming sound of the male bee is bhramri. In this pranayam we use the power of Manipoorak to generate the sound of brahmri (not the throat). Simultaneous effect is felt on the eyes and the ears. Brahmri pranayam acts on the brain and produces quick and lasting relaxation by reducing stress and anxiety. For this, plug your ears with thumbs, take deep breaths and internalise. Your fingers placed at the back of your head. Close your eyes and make the humming sound of a bee. The lips remain closed. Do for as long and comfortable. Repeat this seven times.

The pranayam invigorates the thyroid gland and increases the metabolism. It also triggers serotonin release, resulting in balanced moods and balances blood sugar. It is also recommended for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Rub your palms together and place them on your ears for some time. You will feel an awareness descend from somewhere. This helps you go deeper into the realms of clairvoyance and improves the hearing ability as well as the eyesight.

Yogi Ashwini is the Guiding Light of Dhyan Foundation and an authority on the Vedic Sciences. His book, ‘Sanatan Kriya, The Ageless Dimension’ is an acclaimed thesis on anti-ageing. Log onto to www.dhyanfoundation.com for more

