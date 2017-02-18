FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

International


Malaysian police arrests 4th suspect over Kim Jong Nam’s death

channelnewsasia.com
February 18, 2017

Sumisha Naidu

Malaysian police have arrested a fourth suspect on Friday night (Feb 17) in its probe into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the police’s press release, the 47-year-old North Korean had an i-Kad – a document typically issued to foreign workers – with the name Ri Jong Chol when he was arrested late on Friday.

Malaysian news outlet The Star had reported that the suspect was arrested after police raided a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Lama. He was reported to be one of the four men wanted by police over the suspected assassination.

This latest development came after the arrests of three other suspects: A woman holding a Vietnamese passport identified as Doan Thi Huong, an Indonesian woman Siti Aisyah, and her boyfriend Malaysian Muhammad Farid Jalaluddin.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS