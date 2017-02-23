Eggplant Fry (Brinjal Fry)

(Katharikai Varuval, Begun Bhaja, Bengali Brinjal Fry)

Eggplant/Brinjal fry is a very famous preparation in most parts of India. However, it is particularly popular in Bengal where it is known as Begun Bhaja. It has very few spices added to highlight the eggplant flavor. The marinated eggplant roundels can be pan fried or grilled. You will be amazed at how this simple preparation gives such a fantastic output. You should try it out to believe.

Ingredients

Eggplant (Brinjal) – 1 (Very Big)

Chilly powder – 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder – a pinch

Garam masala – a pinch (optional)

Salt – as needed

Lemon – 1/2

Oil – as needed (preferably mustard oil)

Method

Cut the eggplant into thin circles.

Season the eggplant circles with the above seasonings.

Shallow fry the eggplant in a griddle.

Flip the eggplant when once side browns.

When both the sides are browned, remove from griddle and add few drops of lemon juice on top.

Serving Suggestion

Serve with rice or roti.