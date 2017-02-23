FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Kitchen Corner


Eggplant Fry (Brinjal Fry)

simpleindianrecipes.com
February 23, 2017

(Katharikai Varuval, Begun Bhaja, Bengali Brinjal Fry)

Eggplant/Brinjal fry is a very famous preparation in most parts of India. However, it is particularly popular in Bengal where it is known as Begun Bhaja. It has very few spices added to highlight the eggplant flavor. The marinated eggplant roundels can be pan fried or grilled. You will be amazed at how this simple preparation gives such a fantastic output. You should try it out to believe.

Ingredients

Eggplant (Brinjal) – 1 (Very Big)
Chilly powder – 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder – a pinch
Garam masala – a pinch (optional)
Salt – as needed
Lemon – 1/2
Oil – as needed (preferably mustard oil)

Method

Cut the eggplant into thin circles.
Season the eggplant circles with the above seasonings.
Shallow fry the eggplant in a griddle.
Flip the eggplant when once side browns.
When both the sides are browned, remove from griddle and add few drops of lemon juice on top.

Serving Suggestion

Serve with rice or roti.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS