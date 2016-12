Masala Prawn Popcorn

Chef: Kunal Kapur

Recipe Servings: 4

Cook Time: 25 Minutes + Marination Time

A quick and easy recipe involving chunky prawns cut into popcorn size, marinated, batter coated and deep fried to perfection. Perfect for tea-time.

Ingredients

8-10 prawns

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

3 lemons

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp kasuri methi powder

1 stem of coriander

250 gms maida

250 gms semolina

250 ml oil

Salt

Method

Cut prawns into popcorn size & marinate with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, red chilli powder, coriander powder, kasuri methi powder & salt.

Break eggs & beat it.

On two separate plates, spread out some maida & semolina.

Dip marinated prawns in maida, eggs & semolina.

Deep fry and serve hot garnished with coriander & lemon.



Key Ingredients: prawn, semolina, ginger, garlic, lemon, red chili, coriander powder, kasuri methi, coriander leaves, all purpose flour, oil, salt