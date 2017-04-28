FLASH NEWS AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old Trump agrees not to terminate NAFTA treaty: White House German Army officer disguised as Syrian refugee arrested

Recipe of Potato Chops with Keema

food.ndtv.com
April 28, 2017

Chef: Niru Gupta

A mix of potatoes and mutton keema, wrapped in breadcrumbs and fried crisp. A simple supper!

Ingredients

1/2 cup keema, prepared
500 gm potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated
1/2 tsp salt
1 Tbsp butter
2 tsp milk
1 slice bread, crust removed and grated
1/8 tsp powdered black pepper
Refined flour to dust the rounds
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup bread crumbs, powdered oil to deep-fry

How to Make Potato Chops with Keema

Mix the potatoes, salt, butter, milk, bread, black pepper and blend it well together to form a dough like consistency.

Divide the potatoes and keema into 6.

Shape the potatoes into balls, flatten to form a flat round and place one portion of the keema in the center.

Bring the edges together, smoothen into a round and flatten a bit (wet hands whenever needed, to avoid sticking.)

Roll these chops into the maida and dust off excess.

Dip into the egg and then coat with the bread crumbs.

Heat the oil and deep-fry to a golden colour.

Key Ingredients: salt, butter, black pepper, egg, all purpose flour, breadcrumbs, potatoes, bread, milk, keema

