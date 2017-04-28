Recipe of Potato Chops with Keema

Chef: Niru Gupta

A mix of potatoes and mutton keema, wrapped in breadcrumbs and fried crisp. A simple supper!

Ingredients

1/2 cup keema, prepared

500 gm potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp butter

2 tsp milk

1 slice bread, crust removed and grated

1/8 tsp powdered black pepper

Refined flour to dust the rounds

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup bread crumbs, powdered oil to deep-fry

How to Make Potato Chops with Keema

Mix the potatoes, salt, butter, milk, bread, black pepper and blend it well together to form a dough like consistency.

Divide the potatoes and keema into 6.

Shape the potatoes into balls, flatten to form a flat round and place one portion of the keema in the center.

Bring the edges together, smoothen into a round and flatten a bit (wet hands whenever needed, to avoid sticking.)

Roll these chops into the maida and dust off excess.

Dip into the egg and then coat with the bread crumbs.

Heat the oil and deep-fry to a golden colour.

