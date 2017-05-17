01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Strategic Partnership to Help Attract FDI in Defence: Arun Jaitley
  • After years of decline, Indian exports to China rose sharply in the first four months of this year
  • Action began around 7.40 AM when Pak violated ceasefire and shelled Indian positions
  • AAP to hold an EVM challenge of its own on June 3, coinciding with EC’s hackathon
  • The government is forecast to spend $7.8 billion on IT in 2017 — a 7.5% increase from 2016
  • Arun Jaitley Accuses Pakistan of Scuttling Environment for Talks
  • Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad over LoC firing
  • Canon Cinema EOS camera has a new 8.85 MP CMOS sensor along with a new Dual DIGIC DV6 image processor
  • We got our hands on the HTC U11 and here’s what we think about this smartphone
Kitchen Corner

Recipe of Watermelon, Olive and Feta Salad

food.ndtv.com
May 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chef: Vicky Ratnani

The perfect summer salad of melon, olives and feta cheese with toasted pumpkin seeds

Ingredients

250 gm watermelon planks

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 stalk spring onions

6-7 black olives
50 gm feta cheese
Black salt to taste

1 tsp parsley (chopped)

3-4 cherry tomatoes

2 tsp pumpkin seeds
1/2 tsp chaat masala

2 tsp olive oil

1/3 tsp oregano leaves

A pinch of lemon zest a pinch

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

How to Make Watermelon, Olive and Feta Salad

Peel and cut water melon into rectangular planks or chunks if you like.

Season with soy sauce and black salt.

Slice the spring onions thin. Chop the olives.

Crumble the feta cheese.

Cut the cherry tomatoes into half.

Toast the pumpkin seeds, sprinkle the chaat masala with sugar.

Prepare a dressing by whisk together the olive oil, oregano, lemon juice and zest, in a mixing bowl, olives, the spring onions, cherry tomatoes, feta, with the dressing.

Season to taste.

Place the plank of watermelon on the plate and mount the salad high on the plank.

Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds and drizzle the rest of the dressing.

Key Ingredients: watermelon, soya sauce, spring onion, sugar, oregano, lemon rind, olives, feta cheese, rock salt, parsley, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin, olive oil, lemon juice

ALSO READ

Comments 1
I really liked your article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool. [cours de theatre paris] - Jun 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 Most Effective Home Remedies for Cholesterol
May 05, 2017

High cholesterol is one of the primary reasons for heart disease. While looking for risk factors your doctor advises testing for Total Cholesterol, Low….

Read More