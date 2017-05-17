Recipe of Watermelon, Olive and Feta Salad

Chef: Vicky Ratnani

The perfect summer salad of melon, olives and feta cheese with toasted pumpkin seeds

Ingredients

250 gm watermelon planks

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 stalk spring onions

6-7 black olives

50 gm feta cheese

Black salt to taste

1 tsp parsley (chopped)

3-4 cherry tomatoes

2 tsp pumpkin seeds

1/2 tsp chaat masala

2 tsp olive oil

1/3 tsp oregano leaves

A pinch of lemon zest a pinch

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

How to Make Watermelon, Olive and Feta Salad

Peel and cut water melon into rectangular planks or chunks if you like.

Season with soy sauce and black salt.

Slice the spring onions thin. Chop the olives.

Crumble the feta cheese.

Cut the cherry tomatoes into half.

Toast the pumpkin seeds, sprinkle the chaat masala with sugar.

Prepare a dressing by whisk together the olive oil, oregano, lemon juice and zest, in a mixing bowl, olives, the spring onions, cherry tomatoes, feta, with the dressing.

Season to taste.

Place the plank of watermelon on the plate and mount the salad high on the plank.

Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds and drizzle the rest of the dressing.

