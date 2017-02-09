Sauteed Broccoli & Almonds

Chef: Shibshankar Dey

Ingredients

1 large broccoli

4 Tbsp butter

2 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1 tsp salt

12-15 almonds sliced

Method

Remove the stalk and cut broccoli into florets. Parboil the broccoli for two minutes. In a large pan, toast almonds until golden, about 3 minutes then remove them from the pan. Add butter to the pan and to it add garlic and sliced stalks. Sauté, until garlic turns golden and stalks start to brown. Add the florets and continue cooking another 2 minutes. Cover the pan and cook broccoli until crisp tender. Season with salt, stir in toasted almonds and serve.

Key Ingredients: almonds, butter, garlic, salt, broccoli