White Chocolate Parfait with Berry Compote

Chef: Plavaneeta Borah

Recipe Servings: 2

Prep Time: 4 Hours

Cook Time: 1 Hour

Smooth and creamy, this white chocolate parfait is just the dessert to dig into when sweet cravings kick in. Top it up with a delicious berry compote and indulge.

Ingredients

– 200ml milk

– 600ml double cream

– 75gm sugar

– 1 vanilla pod, scraped and de-seeded

– 1 Tbsp gelatin, softened in 2 Tbsp luke warm water

– 100gm white chocolate, chopped

Method

– Heat milk, cream, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan on a medium flame, stirring continuously. The mixture shouldn’t boil.

– Add the gelatin and whisk until it has dissolved.

– Reduce the flame, and gradually add the white chocolate, a little bit at a time, until it has all melted into the mixture. Whisk well and then pass the mixture through a fine sieve.

– Pour the mixture into desired moulds, and let it cool a little before placing it in the refrigerator. Let it set for about 4 hours or more.

– For the berry compote, heat the berries and sugar in a saucepan, stirring continuously until you achieve a sauce like consistency. Let it cool and pour it on the parfait before serving.