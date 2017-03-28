White Chocolate Parfait with Berry Compote

Chef: Plavaneeta Borah
Recipe Servings: 2
Prep Time: 4 Hours
Cook Time: 1 Hour
Smooth and creamy, this white chocolate parfait is just the dessert to dig into when sweet cravings kick in. Top it up with a delicious berry compote and indulge.
Ingredients
– 200ml milk
– 600ml double cream
– 75gm sugar
– 1 vanilla pod, scraped and de-seeded
– 1 Tbsp gelatin, softened in 2 Tbsp luke warm water
– 100gm white chocolate, chopped
Method
– Heat milk, cream, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan on a medium flame, stirring continuously. The mixture shouldn’t boil.
– Add the gelatin and whisk until it has dissolved.
– Reduce the flame, and gradually add the white chocolate, a little bit at a time, until it has all melted into the mixture. Whisk well and then pass the mixture through a fine sieve.
– Pour the mixture into desired moulds, and let it cool a little before placing it in the refrigerator. Let it set for about 4 hours or more.
– For the berry compote, heat the berries and sugar in a saucepan, stirring continuously until you achieve a sauce like consistency. Let it cool and pour it on the parfait before serving.