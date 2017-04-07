64th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar wins best actor for Rustom, best Hindi film is Neerja

64th National Awards: As the National Awards were announced today, Akshay Kumar emerged the best actor while Neerja was the best Hindi film.

Neerja won the Best Hindi Feature Film as the winners of 64th National Film Awards were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, April 7. Akshay Kumar was adjudged the best actor for Rustom while Sonam Kapoor, Neerja’s lead actor, also got a special mention by the jury along with Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan, and Kadvi Hawa. Best Kannada film was won by Reservation while Best Marathi Film award went to Dashakriya.

Best Gujarati Film goes to Wrong Side Raju and Best Tamil Film Goes went to Joker by Raju Murugan.

Here is the complete list of 64th National Film Award winners

Best Actor of the year conferred on Akshay Kumar for film Rustom

Best actress is Surabhi CM for Minnaminunge

Best Film is Kasav

Best director is Rajesh Mapuskar for Ventilator

Best film on social issues is Pink

Best supporting actor is Manoj Joshi for Dashkriya

Best supporting actress is Zaira Wasim for Dangal

Best Environmental film including agriculture conferred to ‘The Tiger who crossed the line’

Best Hindi Feature Film is Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani

Best Marathi film conferred to Dashakriya

Best Kannada Film conferred to Reservation

Best Bengali Film conferred to Bisarjan

Award for Best children film goes to Dhanak,

Special Mention Award The Eyes of Darkness

Best VFX award goes to Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay

Indira Gandhi Award for debut director is Khalifa (Bengali)

Best action director and stunt choreographer is Peter Haines for Pulimurugan

Best editing and sound mixing award has been won by Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator

Best female playback singer is Tumi Jake Bhalobaso by Iman Chakraborty

Best animation award goes to Mahayoddha Rama

Best production design has been won by Tamil film 24

Best book on cinema was won by Lata Surgatha — a book that narrates the story of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Out of 33 books submitted in writing in cinema, jury selects G Dhananjayan as the Best Movie Critic. Uttar Pradesh was announced as the Most film friendly state by the jury. Special mention to the state of Jharkhand on jury’s recommendation.

The 64th National Awards jury is headed by Priyadarshan. The director whose film Kanchivaram had won the National Award in 2007 had said earlier, “It’s definitely an honour and a huge responsibility.

I have close to 36 years of experience and have done 91 films, so I am hoping to put that to good use.” In 1996, his Kaalapani had fetched Kerala three National Awards.

The director had previously chaired the jury for the 2011 International Film Festival of Kerala.

Over 300 films vied for the top spot this year. The process to choose the best from Indian cinema began on March 16 and culminated with the announcement today.