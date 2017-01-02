Cycle Is My Signature, Says Mulayam Singh Yadav, Now Fighting For Party Symbol

When Akhilesh Yadav, then only 39 years old, won Uttar Pradesh in 2012 to become the country’s youngest Chief Minister, his victory was powered by his free-wheeling campaign, conducted on the cycle, which is the Samajwadi Party’s symbol.

Today, Akhilesh Yadav, four years older, will ask for political rights to claim that symbol as his own amid a gigantic political war with his father, Mulayam Singh, from whom he wrested control of the party yesterday.

Mulayam Singh, 77, says that he remains the party’s leader; but backed by thousands of supporters, Akhilesh Yadav was at a conclave yesterday named Samajwadi President at which he forced his father into retirement by declaring him a “mentor” or “patron.”

“I have done no wrong, nobody can accuse me of corruption or any other wrongdoing,” said his father today, adding that the party’s symbol is “my signature.”

The party’s cleaving comes as Uttar Pradesh waits to hear from the Election Commission on when elections will be held. It is the powerful commission that will also have to decide whether the cycle becomes the political property of Akhilesh Yadav or his father, who says his faction remains the only legitimate Samajwadi Party, a claim that rings hollow given that on two occasions on the weekend, most party members and lawmakers chose to attend Mr Yadav’s meetings, ignoring rival gatherings called by Mulayam Singh.

If Akhilesh Yadav officially seeks rights to the symbol – its established and easy recall among voters is crucial – the cycle may be parked or “frozen” by the commission while it decides the case. On record, it is Mulayam Singh who currently has ownership since he filed the original documents when his party was founded.

Mulayam Singh is expected to meet the Election Commission today along with close lieutenant Amar Singh, whose readmission to the party after years of exile was a major irritant for Akhilesh Yadav. Amar Singh has reportedly lined up a slew of top lawyers to help win the party symbol for Mulayam Singh. On the other hand, the Chief Minister’s team is expected to present videos and signed petitions to prove his command over the Samajwadi Party.