UP Elections 2017 – Without Akhilesh Yadav-Congress Alliance, BJP Would Cross 300: Rajnath Singh To NDTV

Reported by Suparna Singh

Speaking to NDTV yesterday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said “The Prime Minister meant what he said – that nobody should be discriminated against on the basis of their religion or caste.” Referring to the PM’s remarks earlier this week, used by critics to accuse him of attempting to communalise the Uttar Pradesh election, Mr Singh said, “people who say this is polarising… the PM has never believed in the politics of polarisation.”

The UP election is now half-complete.

On Sunday, the PM told a huge audience, “there should be no discrimination. If there is land given for graveyards, there must be provisions for crematoriums. Electricity must be provided on Ramzan and Diwali. If there is power for Holi, it must be available for Eid.”

Political opponents have said this was a blatant attempt by the PM to galvanise Hindu voters against the government of Akhilesh Yadav, who in turn is accused of minority appeasement in a state where 18 per cent of the population is Muslim, and a large part of which is a major constituent of the ruling Samajwadi Party.

“In my long career, I have never indulged in the politics of religion. No caste or section should get special treatment because it is seen as or treated as a vote bank,” said the Home Minister, whose campaigning attire of a white kurta and dhoti included black slip-on sneakers and white socks. “I have read the PM’s speech. He said nothing to polarise voters.” Asked if he might consider expressing a similar sentiment in his speeches, he said, “everyone has their own style of giving speeches.”

His party, the BJP, has not chosen a single Muslim candidate for the state election. Seated near statutes of Shiva and Buddha, the minister said that there was “a consideration in the party of Muslim candidates. But it comes down to winnability.” He said in the approaching elections – Gujarat – “or for the next general election, we will work on that. It is wrong to say we don’t want this.”

The BJP’s closest competition in this election, he said, which he is confident is in the lead, is the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. “Without that, he said, we would have crossed 300 seats.” But he underscored that there is wide anger against Akhilesh Yadav’s government over law and order problems. Also a drawback, he claimed, is that the Chief Minister professes to delivering development to the state. “He speaks of one highway. Is this what a Chief Minister should offer as an example of his governance? One highway?”

In the ante room, where he earlier asked a group of workers if they would like a photo with him before he began the interview, the numbers of those seeking face time were growing.

The minister said that he has used no influence to get his son, Pankaj Singh, the chance to run for office from Greater Noida. “Everyone wants their children to succeed. It is the same for politicians. But look, I was asked to campaign for him. I didn’t.”

About whether he would like to be Chief Minister if his party wins Uttar Pradesh, he joked, “hum se kaun poochta hain? (Do I have any say).” He went on to say, “I am Home Minister and will remain Home Minister.”