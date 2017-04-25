31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the incident was “deeply disturbing”
  • The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65% students failed to clear the exams
  • Rajasthan HC Judge who moved for the cow to be declared the national animal has theory about peacocks
  • I-T proceedings in money laundering case against Satyendra Jain to go on; Delhi HC not convinced by Jain’s petition seeking stay
  • BJP has appealed students to hit the streets against the results, which have declared 65% students as ‘failed’
  • West Bengal government announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges.
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
Podcast

In conversation with Director Bani

Covai Post Network
April 25, 2017

“Enga Amma Rani” is an upcoming Tamil film starring Sai Dhanshika. Director Bani talks to Covai Post about the film and how it has shaped out.

ALSO READ

Comments 21
pengacara di indonesia http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Lee Farin] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com [Mario Rehder] - May 08, 2017
Amazing things here. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Fitness] - May 08, 2017
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate? http://topcookwarebrands.com/deco-brothers-pan-organizer-rack-bronze/ [Randell Rafidi] - May 09, 2017
Is it OK to share on Twitter? I love what you guys tend to be up too. Keep up the really awesome work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/newfoundland-and-labrador/st-johns-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Love you website. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Robbi Cerami] - May 09, 2017
Excellent blog made out of Blogger and it has Tumblr logos at the very top.. I’ve seen Blogger sites without them, and it makes them a lot cool.. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 09, 2017
I have learned some new things via your weblog. One other thing I'd really like to say is that newer computer os's often allow extra memory for use, but they as well demand more memory space simply to perform. If people's computer is unable to handle much more memory plus the newest computer software requires that storage increase, it could be the time to buy a new Personal computer. Thanks best [flying games pc] - May 11, 2017
Thanks for the points you have shared here. One more thing I would like to say is that computer memory specifications generally increase along with other advances in the engineering. For instance, as soon as new generations of processors are introduced to the market, there's usually a related increase in the type demands of all laptop or computer memory as well as hard drive room. This is because the software program operated by these processors will inevitably rise in power to make use of the new engineering. https://www.freesound.org/people/tamelexicon37 [best flight simulator games for pc] - May 12, 2017
The Zune concentrates on being a Moveable Media Player. Not a world wide web browser. Not a recreation machine. Potentially in the potential it's going to do even greater in individuals areas, however for previously it can be a very good course toward prepare and listen in direction of your audio and films, and is devoid of peer within just that regard. The iPod's strengths are its web going to and programs. If all those reliable excess compelling, perhaps it is your suitable conclusion. http://www.myartdesign.org [my art design] - May 16, 2017
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not actually a lot more neatly-appreciated than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You know therefore considerably in relation to this matter, produced me personally believe it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men are not involved except it¦s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. All the time take care of it up! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 17, 2017
Does your blog have a contact page? I'm having trouble locating it but, I'd like to send you an email. I've got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
You have to specify the size and kind of the footwear and you can get it at your door.|Remember to use a great number of key phrases on your website content material. There are amazing discounts provided by this online shop which will save your large amount of cash. Well, here are a couple of answers for you.|On the other hand, ladies who are already tall ought to most likely steer clear of shoes with high heels. Tennis shoes, trainers, basketball shoes, ballet footwear, anything footwear. So you can purchase what ever you require online.|Buying online is the genuine magic formula to creating savings when buying for footwear. On-line buying arrives with advantages of its personal. Take the initial step these days in the direction of a more healthy, happier you.|Gliders footwear variety extends from beachwear to official wear. More than the knee boots for ladies are becoming famous these days. No more lacking your favorite Television show just because you have to go shopping. https://wirisi.com/martin-boots-161020001.html [buy sandals online cheap] - May 24, 2017
I keep listening to the reports lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some? http://www.pinkfascinator.com/navy-blue-fascinators/ [navy blue fascinator] - May 24, 2017
http://benefitsofyogurtz.com/what-is-yogurt/ [Junita Thoran] - May 25, 2017
Since 1903, when the business was born, he grew gradually and steadily to enjoy the track record found.|Bally footwear are accessible online for women and men. In situation you have picked an inappropriate size footwear, you can use for altering for an additional size. But never get carried absent by advertisements.|At this site you will get broad array of men's shoes. With all the scandals and corruption encompassing us, these words are not looked on favorably. Anyone who is a shoe fanatic will appreciate this.|They spend a lot of time in a mall or shop when they have to buy the footwear. And also, shopping for shoes on-line often arrives with reductions. You don't have to waste gasoline and fight the crowds.|This is because of the reality that online shops by no means closes. If you put on high quality footwear and stage out in style, your glamour quotient is certainly admired. Yahoo offers Consumer Tips for Secure Buying On-line.|As it is simple to buy running shoe on-line. To shop from right here will be enjoyable stuffed and tension free experience for you. After operating in formals the whole working day, you want to mix issues up when you go out.|That's partly simply because web retailers tend to have lower overheads than traditional, physical shops. This enables a shoe to carry on and match to match for a while. The whole world arrived on-line sometime ago.|Women and males can get selection in shoes online at superb offers and discounts. You have to specify the dimension and kind of the footwear and you can get it at your doorway. There are huge number of on-line shopping stores in India.|Finding a great, comfortable pair of footwear is like discovering a new friend. Furthermore, colour, heels, style, and cost also play an essential role in shoe shopping. The sleeker their design is, the much more formal the shoe is.|The footwear could finish up not fitting you well, so discover out how they handle returns. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160921003.html [shoes for men online shopping] - May 26, 2017
Using the internet has turn out to be a popular resource for consumers looking for great revenue.|Besides, it's better than watching Television and not advantage from it at all. What comes into your mind when you believe of buying; whether on-line or not? But don't use them with out the suggestion of doctors.|Crimes make the process of acquiring money easier that how it used to be. Are you looking for a comfy nightgown or sexy women's intimate lingerie? Ask for much more particulars by e-mail if essential.|I don't like buying on the higher streets simply because the kids get restless. I found it is the exact same as the other online shopping website in United states. What are the variations in between these companies?|The PPC is the most expensive technique one can believe of for promoting their website online. Now, no contractor has a purpose of not possessing this great instrument. For instance, 1 for your Twitter and 1 for YouTube movies.|This kind of climate circumstances are mainly in mountainous areas. To be sincere, each website is not trustworthy for what they show on their web pages. Websites started popping up all over the place.|Only purchase that thing which you believe may be helpful in near future. Whether you want basketball or tennis ladies's energetic wear is a choice to make. Just including Meta tags or keyword will not help alone.|So you can begin with low competitive key phrases and then gradually consider up much more competitive keywords. This is why a great deal of on-line consumers trust this website. But some web site does have conditions regarding this.|Crimes make the process of obtaining money easier that how it utilized to be. Incentives may also differ from the kinds of survey you consider. It is difficult to carry large exercise devices.|She recommended I look on-line for discount codes, voucher codes and coupons. These awesome tee shirts for males are usually developed for the skinny and match males amongst us. But don't use them with out the suggestion of doctors.|Online bidding websites are 1 of the most well-liked ways of attracting the mass. All the products and solutions that are offered on the internet price a great deal much less than their shop counterparts.|LED lights have turn out to be a basic necessity in these days's character of traffic. The best answer for this is to purchase the fit in Black color. EBay is regarded as 1 of the very best web sites for online company.|I was thrilled to discover this discount and of program, I purchased numerous colours of this item. But viewing a infant in a infant costume can melt anyone's heart. When 1 battery goes down, it is changed with the other one.|Now there arises a question whether or not or not the on-line buying web site really worth placing trust in? Basic Specifications has to be satisfy before purchasing or promoting at ebay. Then the subsequent beautiful creation occurred.|The list for on-line buying specialty ishops will soon be endless. Ask any ladies what assists her to be trendy? Both of these kinds are offered by the National Goal Bank.|These capsules are also available on the internet which you can purchase easily. Card holders of Target credit score cards can spend their month-to-month bills online. Am I heading to use HTML or do I need a web site builder?|There are a number of present ideas for that traveler in your lifestyle that can be bought fairly inexpensively. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160919005.html [cheap high heel shoes] - May 28, 2017
Using the internet has become a popular resource for shoppers looking for good revenue.|Besides, it's much better than watching Tv and not benefit from it at all. What comes into your thoughts when you think of shopping; whether or not online or not? But don't use them with out the recommendation of physicians.|Crimes make the process of acquiring money easier that how it used to be. Are you searching for a comfortable nightgown or sexy ladies's intimate lingerie? Inquire for much more particulars by email if necessary.|I don't like buying on the high streets because the children get restless. I found it is the same as the other online shopping website in Usa. What are the differences between these companies?|The PPC is the most expensive technique 1 can think of for advertising their web site online. Now, no contractor has a reason of not owning this great tool. For instance, one for your Twitter and one for YouTube videos.|This kind of weather conditions are mainly in mountainous areas. To be honest, every website is not trustworthy for what they display on their web pages. Web sites began popping up all more than the place.|Only purchase that thing which you think might be helpful in close to long term. Whether or not you want basketball or tennis ladies's active wear is a decision to make. Just including Meta tags or keyword will not help alone.|So you can begin with reduced competitive key phrases and then steadily take up much more aggressive keywords. This is why a great deal of online shoppers trust this website. But some web site does have circumstances regarding this.|Crimes make the procedure of acquiring cash simpler that how it utilized to be. Incentives might also vary from the sorts of survey you take. It is difficult to carry big physical exercise devices.|She recommended I look on-line for discount codes, voucher codes and coupon codes. These awesome tee shirts for men are generally designed for the skinny and match men amongst us. But don't use them without the recommendation of doctors.|On-line bidding websites are one of the most well-liked ways of attracting the mass. All the products and services that are offered on the web price a great deal less than their store counterparts.|LED lights have become a basic necessity in today's nature of visitors. The very best solution for this is to buy the fit in Black colour. EBay is considered 1 of the best web sites for on-line business.|I was thrilled to find this bargain and of program, I bought many colours of this merchandise. But seeing a baby in a infant costume can soften anybody's heart. When 1 battery goes down, it is replaced with the other 1.|Now there occurs a query whether or not or not the on-line buying web site really worth putting trust in? Basic Requirements has to be satisfy before purchasing or selling at ebay. Then the subsequent beautiful creation occurred.|The checklist for on-line shopping specialty ishops will soon be limitless. Ask any ladies what assists her to be trendy? Each of these types are offered by the Nationwide Target Financial institution.|These capsules are also accessible on the internet which you can purchase easily. Card holders of Goal credit playing cards can pay their month-to-month expenses online. Am I heading to use HTML or do I require a website builder?|There are a number of present ideas for that traveler in your lifestyle that can be purchased quite inexpensively. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-170123002.html [shop heels online] - May 30, 2017
In between me and my spouse we have owned far more MP3 avid gamers previously mentioned the yrs than I can depend, such as Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so forth. But, the final pair years I've settled down to one line of players. Why? Mainly because I was pleased in the direction of check out how well-designed and exciting toward retain the services of the underappreciated (and greatly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.hikingbackpacking.org [any url] - May 30, 2017
I quite like looking through a post that will make men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment! www.sx.com [Lillie Bulkeley] - May 31, 2017
If you're nevertheless upon the fence: seize your most loved earphones, thoughts down in the direction of a Least complicated Invest in and talk to in direction of plug them into a Zune then an iPod and check out which a single appears superior in direction of your self, and which interface tends to make yourself smile much more. Then you can realize which is immediately for by yourself. http://www.destinationtips.org [any domain] - May 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

Read More