A gamble that paid off

Ganesh Chandrasekaran

In T20 cricket, one good move is often all it takes to swing a match. In a game that is so fraught with frenzy, there is little or no time to think or react to quick, effective variations. No wonder the mystery bowler has found so much success in it. None more so than Sunil Narine. His bowling success stems from the batsman’s forced inability to make any calculated moves against him. And Narine’s bowling package has enough tricks to keep the batsman guessing. On Thursday (April 13), against KXIP, the tables were turned, not by him but through him.

The trick was conjured up by the Kolkata Knight Riders’ team management. With Chris Lynn, out injured, they needed someone to go hard right at the top. Narine’s name cropped up since he had done so previously, notably for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. That happened at the turn of the year but it didn’t meet with great success. In the IPL, it was another story. Narine smashed his highest T20 score of 37, including four fours and three sixes. KKR registered the highest powerplay score in all IPL games in Eden Gardens as Narine shared a 76-run opening stand with Gautam Gambhir.

By the time KXIP realised what hit them, KKR had already knocked down 45 per cent of their target with barely a wicket lost. Even when Narine fell, KKR had enough batsmen left to finish the chase in a canter. The beauty lay in the fact that KXIP were hit by something that they were least prepared for.

“We were quite surprised,” said Ishant Sharma after the match. “We expected Robin Uthappa to open. It was in the dugout that Maxi (Maxwell) saw him with the pads and said that he might open. He felt that if we bowl short and into him it might work. After a point, he’s a bowler not a batsman so there’s not much planning that you can do,” he added.

The quick plans made late in the day did not quite go in KXIP’s favour. Narine did look uncomfortable against a few short balls but remained unfazed. He managed to pick 20 runs through boundaries against the short of length bowling from the pacers. Axar Patel, KXIP’s Man of the Match from the last game wasn’t brought on because of the presence of two left-handers. And when Maxwell brought himself on to spin the ball away, Narine still managed two boundaries. He eventually fell to the short ball, pulling to deep midwicket but had punctured enough holes to deflate KXIP.

In a game that dictates teams to be right every time, the frameworks and plans can be rigid and tight. KXIP certainly were caught off guard and their makeshift plans did not quite work. On the other hand, KKR is a team that is quite formulaic in their approach to T20 cricket, having attained success through it. However in this season, they have already shown a penchant for dealing the joker. Lynn was not expected to open the innings especially when the Gambhir-Uthappa combination was so very successful but he did and did so with ease. As did Narine.

But unlike the Lynn move, it will be interesting to see how far KKR go with the Narine. It definitely was a move that worked against KXIP, but its success lay in the surprise factor. It opens up the scenario where KKR can keep oppositions guessing until the last minute and when dealt at the right moment, the joker in the pack can steal the game.