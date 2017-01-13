AO draw: Dream start for Fed, tough for Serena

Roger Federer has been handed a dream draw to open Australian Open 2017, while Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams both have tough starts.

Roger Federer has been handed a dream start for his return to Grand Slam tennis, with the Swiss maestro slated to take on qualifiers in the opening two rounds of Australian Open 2017.

The 35-year-old 17-time Grand Slam champion only played two majors in 2016 and missed the second half of year due to a knee injury.

Seeded 17th, the lowest he has ever been at Melbourne Park, the Swiss star faces a potential third-round meeting with 10th seed Tomas Berdych, and is in the same quarter as top seed Andy Murray and fifth seed Kei Nishikori.

Long-time rival Rafael Nadal, who is also working his way back from injury, will open his tournament against German Florian Mayer.

The Spanish ninth seed could face sixth seed Gael Monfils in the fourth round, and is also in the same quarter as third seed Milos Raonic as he bids to become the first man since Rod Laver to win each Grand Slam at least twice.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for an unprecedented seventh Australian title, takes on Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in a blockbuster first round, and could face 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round.

The last time Djokovic and Verdasco met, the Serb saved five match points before sealing a tough win in Doha a week ago. Verdasco, a semifinalist in Australia in 2009, eliminated Nadal in the first round in Melbourne 12 months ago.

Djokovic and fellow defending champion Angelique Kerber were at the draw ceremony on Friday morning.

Analysis: Novak needs to be switched on early

World No.1 Murray will begin his quest for a first Australian Open crown against Ukrainian Illya Marchenko.

A beaten finalist on five occasions, the three-time Grand Slam champion is in the same section as big-serving Americans Sam Querrey (31st seed) and John Isner (19th).

Third seed Raonic will take on German Dustin Brown, while fourth seed Stan Wawrinka is up against Slovakian Martin Klizan.

Five things we learned from the AO 2017 draw

Leading Australian hope and 14th seed Nick Kyrgios opens his campaign against Portugal’s Gastao Elias, and could face Wawrinka in an explosive fourth round match-up.

Compatriot and 27th seed Bernard Tomic will face Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the first round, while unfortunately Thanasi Kokkinakis was forced to withdraw from the tournament with his spot to be filled by a lucky loser from qualifying.

In the women’s singles draw, world No.1 and top seed Kerber starts her first major as a defending champion against world No.61 Lesia Tsurekno of the Ukraine, and could face 2014 semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard in the fourth round. Roberta Vinci, the women’s 15th seed, looms as her round of 16 opponent.

The road to a seventh Australian Open women’s singles crown for Serena Williams will start with a tough test against former world No.7 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, and last year’s runner-up and second seed could meet either Lucie Safarova or Yanina Wickmayer in round two.

Third seed and two-time Melbourne semifinalist Agnieszka Radwanska faces a tricky first round against former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova, who beat the Pole at last year’s French Open.

After crashing out in round one to Zhang Shuai 12 months ago, Romanian Simona Halep, the fourth seed, starts her Melbourne Park campaign against American Shelby Rogers, a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year.

Australia’s two seeded women, Sam Stosur (18) and Daria Gavrilova (22), both face Brits first up, Stosur taking on Heather Watson, and Gavrilova drawn to meet Naomi Broady in round one as she looks to reprise her stirring run to the fourth round a year ago.

Destanee Aiava, the Melbourne 16-year-old wildcard who will become the first player born in 2000 to play at a Grand Slam, will play a qualifier in the first round.

The schedule of play for Monday’s opening day of the tournament will be released on Saturday 14 January. The top half of both the men’s and women’s singles draws will be played on Monday.