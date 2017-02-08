FLASH NEWS For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it Amma is responsible for me to reach this position, her spirit will guide me: O. Panneerselvam If Deepa comes, I will give her the respect and support that Amma’s niece deserves: O. Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa and MGR have done a lot for the state, I will follow their footsteps: O. Panneerselvam I have never gone against the party. They are spreading lies about me but time will tell the truth: O Panneerselvam MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources

Luis Suárez sent off as nine-man Barcelona edge out Atlético Madrid

theguardian.com
February 8, 2017

Luis Suárez was sent off as nine-man Barcelona held on to reach the Copa del Rey final after a 3-2 aggregate victory over Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The former Liverpool striker scored from close range in the 43rd minute before Sergi Roberto and Atlético’s Yannick Carrasco were dismissed for receiving two yellow cards.

In a breathless match the Atlético substitute Kevin Gameiro also missed a penalty before equalising late on. Suárez was shown a harsh second yellow card late on for what was deemed an elbow on Atlético’s Koke but the visitors could not force extra-time, with the game finishing 1-1 on the night.

Earlier Antoine Griezmann had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside when Atlético had the extra man and Lionel Messi hit the bar with a free-kick during a dramatic second half.

The Barça coach Luis Enrique said: “We had to suffer, so did our supporters, perhaps we didn’t deserve to go through on this display but given what we’ve done in the cup I think we’re worthy finalists.”

Barcelona will now meet either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final, with those sides playing the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday. Suárez and Roberto will both miss the final.

