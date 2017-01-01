FLASH NEWS Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore Manchester United fight back to beat Middlesbrough in PL Indonesian airline fires drunk pilot over CCTV footage Donald Trump wishes his enemies a Happy New Year ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1

Sports


Manchester United fight back to beat Middlesbrough 2-1

soccerblitz.net
January 1, 2017

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba scored late goals as Manchester United deservedly beat Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

The home side had fallen behind when Grant Leadbitter gave Boro a shock lead, drilling home a low finish from Alvaro Negredo’s knock down.

Up until then, United had bossed a match in which Pogba struck the post with an overhead kick and Martial hit the same upright with a long-range strike.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had a goal harshly ruled out for a high boot on ex-United goalkeeper Victor Valdes, while the Spaniard twice blocked the United striker’s shots from close range in the second half.

With time running out, Frenchman Martial poked in on 85 minutes and fellow countryman Pogba headed into the top corner a minute later.

