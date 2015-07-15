FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

- By Covai Post Network
July 15, 2015

Situated at Kovaipudur about 13 km away from the city, Infant Jesus church is one of the famous churches in Coimbatore. Earlier, it was a small chapel and due to the increasing number of devotees, a separate parish was constructed in 1987. Novena is conducted on Thursdays, and it draws thousands of pilgrims to the shrine. The church celebrates its Patronal feast on the second Sunday of January.

Holy masses are held at 6.30 am and 6.30 pm on weekdays, and 8.00 am and 11.30 am on Sundays. On Thursdays, holy mass, novena, and benedictions are conducted at 11.15 am, 4.00 pm, and 6.00 pm.

Contact Address:
Infant Jesus Shrine,
Kovaipudur,
Coimbatore – 641 042.
Phone: 0422-2607157

