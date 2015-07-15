Situated at Kovaipudur about 13 km away from the city, Infant Jesus church is one of the famous churches in Coimbatore. Earlier, it was a small chapel and due to the increasing number of devotees, a separate parish was constructed in 1987. Novena is conducted on Thursdays, and it draws thousands of pilgrims to the shrine. The church celebrates its Patronal feast on the second Sunday of January.

Holy masses are held at 6.30 am and 6.30 pm on weekdays, and 8.00 am and 11.30 am on Sundays. On Thursdays, holy mass, novena, and benedictions are conducted at 11.15 am, 4.00 pm, and 6.00 pm.

Contact Address:

Infant Jesus Shrine,

Kovaipudur,

Coimbatore – 641 042.

Phone: 0422-2607157