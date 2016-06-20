Miraculous Shiva Temple

Nishkalangeshwar is one of the wonderful, glorious temples in the world. This temple is situated near Bhava Nagar in the Arabian sea, at Gujarat. The main deity is Lord Shiva.People reach out to the Shiva temple about 1.5 kilometers into the sea. In this historic place, Pandavas, the heroic brothers worshipped the lingas that are symbolic of Lord Shiva after the fierce battle in which they killed their evil cousins as narrated in the epic Mahabharat. The legend says, they established 5 Shiva Lingas at this place and prayed to Lord Shiva to remove all their sins.

Think of a temple in the weirdest of places. Under the sea. But then, the Hindus have built their temples over the hills and mountains, inside the caves, at the sea shore, near the water falls… where ever nature reveals itself in all its grandeur and pristine beauty. But Nishkalank Mahadev’s temple (Nishkalank – blemish-less or sinless; Mahadev – Lord Shiva) is under water during high tides in the sea and emerges during low tides to reveal itself majestically, promising its devotees to wash away all sins. As it did for the Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata, when they wanted to atone for the sin of killing their brethren, even though they were all evil incarnated.

During normal times, the temple gets drowned in the sea water, only the flags on the top of the temple are visible. The pillar of the temple is of 20 feet height. Sea water level reaches till the top of the pillar during normal hours, i.e. before 1 PM. Visiting time starts from afternoon 1 PM till night 10’o clock. During these hours the God of sea clears the path for devotees to visit the temple. Again after 10 PM the water level increases and temple will get drowned in the sea water.