FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Temples


Miraculous Shiva Temple

indiadivine.org
June 20, 2016

Nishkalangeshwar is one of the wonderful, glorious temples in the world. This temple is situated near Bhava Nagar in the Arabian sea, at Gujarat. The main deity is Lord Shiva.People reach out to the Shiva temple about 1.5 kilometers into the sea. In this historic place, Pandavas, the heroic brothers worshipped the lingas that are symbolic of Lord Shiva after the fierce battle in which they killed their evil cousins as narrated in the epic Mahabharat. The legend says, they established 5 Shiva Lingas at this place and prayed to Lord Shiva to remove all their sins.

Think of a temple in the weirdest of places. Under the sea. But then, the Hindus have built their temples over the hills and mountains, inside the caves, at the sea shore, near the water falls… where ever nature reveals itself in all its grandeur and pristine beauty. But Nishkalank Mahadev’s temple (Nishkalank – blemish-less or sinless; Mahadev – Lord Shiva) is under water during high tides in the sea and emerges during low tides to reveal itself majestically, promising its devotees to wash away all sins. As it did for the Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata, when they wanted to atone for the sin of killing their brethren, even though they were all evil incarnated.

During normal times, the temple gets drowned in the sea water, only the flags on the top of the temple are visible. The pillar of the temple is of 20 feet height. Sea water level reaches till the top of the pillar during normal hours, i.e. before 1 PM. Visiting time starts from afternoon 1 PM till night 10’o clock. During these hours the God of sea clears the path for devotees to visit the temple. Again after 10 PM the water level increases and temple will get drowned in the sea water.

Comments 13
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Make 5000 a week from home] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://listeningdead.com/members/tenormagic75/activity/259734/ [dallas cleaning services prices] - Dec 03, 2016
Heya this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated! https://www.scribd.com/milehighsingles [best attorney reviews] - Dec 03, 2016
I don’t unremarkably comment but I gotta say thanks for the post on this great one : D. http://www.home-reform.co.jp/ppBlog/index.php?mode=trackback&UID=1270361963 [search engine optimization keywords google] - Dec 04, 2016
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make critically articles I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish amazing. Wonderful job! http://billybullvoo527.weebly.com/billybullv3352/abogados-de-accidentes-en-houston-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Check it out] - Dec 07, 2016
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange strategies with others, why not shoot me an email if interested. https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [accidente en houston texas 2016] - Dec 07, 2016
You reported this terrifically. http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
Great post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers! http://dallasseoexpert.deviantart.com/journal/Best-SEO-in-2017-Forney-649970163 [national seo expert] - Dec 08, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://jacobjones1976.sosblogs.com/The-first-blog-b1/Abogados-de-Houston-Texas-Llame-Gratis-1-844-725-1440-b1-p36.htm [abogado] - Dec 11, 2016
I know thi? web p?g? pr?vides quaality dependent articles ?nd oother stuff, ?s t?ere anyother site ?hich ?resents these kinds of data in quality? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64CRiE8TlSs [reverse commissions] - Dec 24, 2016
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks! http://www.ripoffreport.com/r/Dallas-Dating-Co/Dallas-Texas-75254/Dallas-Dating-Co-Great-expectations-Complete-scam-of-a-dating-service-Dallas-Texas-1235868 [real orlando singles Review] - Dec 26, 2016
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thank you https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQDmE0GWQRY [#1 rated seo company] - Dec 26, 2016
Excusez que je vous interromps, je veux exprimer aussi l'opinion. vampireSt [vampireSt] - Dec 26, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS