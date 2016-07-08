Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

July 8, 2016

The holy temple of Sai baba was built in 1922, in the Shirdi town of Maharashtra. Located about 296 kms from Mumbai, the small town of Shirdi has attained fame due to its association with Shri Sai Baba.

Spread in an area of 200 sq. Km, the shrine was made over the Samadhi of Sai Baba. Each day around 25,000 devotees come for Baba’s darshan and on festivals the figure comes into lakhs. Ramnavmi, Guru Purnima and Vijayadashami are the major festivals that are celebrated with great enthusiasm and passion. The principles of Sai Baba (like love, charity, forgiveness) are spread through the land of Shirdi, which has been made holy by the pure soul.

