FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Temples


Somnath Temple

tourmyindia.com
June 26, 2016

This is one of the oldest pilgrimage centres in India and finds mention in the ancient books, like Shivpuran, Skandpuran and Shreemad Bhagvat. Som refers to the ‘Moon God’, thus Somnath means ‘Protector of the Moon God’. According to a legend, Som got the temple built in the honor of Lord Shiva as it was Shiva who cured the illness, which was inflicted on him due to his father-in-law’s curse.

It is one of the most revered ‘jyotirlings’ among the 12 existing jyotirlings of India. The temple is located in Prabhas Kshetra in Saurashtra (Gujarat). Prabhas Kshetra is also the region in which, it is believed that, Lord Krishna left his mortal body.

Another interesting thing about the place is that it is built on the shore of Arabian Sea and in between the temple and the South Pole, in a straight line there is no land area. Somnath temple was destroyed and re-built many times. The place also has a Somnath museum, Junagadh gate, beach and a sound and light show to amuse the pilgrims.

Comments 30
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Work from home 5000 a week] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://listeningdead.com/members/tenormagic75/activity/259728/ [dallas cleaning service move out] - Dec 03, 2016
There are actually plenty of details like that to take into consideration. That may be a nice level to deliver up. I supply the thoughts above as normal inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you deliver up the place an important thing will likely be working in sincere good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged round things like that, however I’m certain that your job is clearly recognized as a good game. Each girls and boys really feel the affect of only a second’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives. https://delicious.com/milehighsingles [best lawyer reviews] - Dec 03, 2016
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any points for inexperienced blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it. http://live-love-kyiv.com/en/bus-trolleybus-tram-public-transport/ [search engine optimization in asp.net 4.0] - Dec 04, 2016
First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I have had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Thank you! http://janethensonx142.weebly.com/janethensonxox553/houston-texas-abogados-de-accidentes-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Click here] - Dec 07, 2016
Epígrafe 642.3.- Comercio al por menor, en dependencias de venta de carnicerías-salchicherías, de carnes frescas y congeladas, despojos, productos procedentes de industrias cárnicas y productos cárnicos frescos, crudos, adobados, tocino salado, embutidos de sangres (morcillas) y aquéllos otros tradicionales de estas características para los que estén autorizados; así como de huevos, aves, conejos de granja, caza y de productos derivados de los mismos. https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogado de accident Houston TX] - Dec 07, 2016
I am typically to running a blog and i actually respect your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and maintain checking for brand spanking new information. http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
As soon as I detected this site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them. http://www.blackplanet.com/your_page/status_updates/index.html?profile_id=65761367&profile_name=dallasseoexpert&user_id=65761367&username=dallasseoexpert [national seo experts] - Dec 08, 2016
"Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great." [eebest8 michael] - Dec 09, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://kylegardinex473.deviantart.com/status/5998137 [Abogados de Accidentes de auto] - Dec 11, 2016
Thanks for the post.Really thank you! Awesome. [najlepsze diety swiata] - Dec 13, 2016
Say, you got a nice article.Much thanks again. Want more. [Freelance writers needed] - Dec 17, 2016
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [dallas cleaning service prices] - Dec 23, 2016
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64CRiE8TlSs [reverse commissions reviews] - Dec 24, 2016
Appreciating the hard work you put into your website and in depth information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account. http://www.realscam.com/f8/great-expectations-dating-scam-89/ [real indianapolis singles Reviews] - Dec 26, 2016
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQDmE0GWQRY [#1 rated seo company] - Dec 26, 2016
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Kelsi Lahm] - Dec 31, 2016
Great, thanks for sharing this article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more. [seaside residences] - Jan 04, 2017
Major thanks for the article post. Really Cool. [Artra Condo] - Jan 04, 2017
I cling on to listening to the news update lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some? http://pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators-looking-beautiful/ [beige wedding hats] - Jan 06, 2017
Major thankies for the article post.Thanks Again. Cool. [Restaurants] - Jan 09, 2017
Thanks again for the blog. Want more. [http://subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
I got what you mean , thankyou for putting up.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google. "Money is the most egalitarian force in society. It confers power on whoever holds it." by Roger Starr. http://pinkfascinator.com/lime-green-fascinators-for-wedding-events-beauty-you-will-always-enjoy/ [pale green fascinator] - Jan 12, 2017
This paragraph will assist the internet people for creating new webpage oreven a weblog from start to end. http://seattlesingles-blog.tumblr.com/post/155712907606/abogado-de-accidente-de-auto-en-new-york-2017 [abogados accidentes trafico] - Jan 17, 2017
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it. http://milehighsingless.tumblr.com/post/155927924903/abogado-de-phoenix [abogados de accidentes en woodbridge] - Jan 18, 2017
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article. Really Cool. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Jb0bNCn5CI [navy blue fascinator clip] - Feb 05, 2017
I simply want to mention I am all new to weblog and truly liked your web-site. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You surely come with incredible stories. Cheers for revealing your blog. [great site] - Feb 08, 2017
Check out my video about video seo when you get a chance. I bookmarked your page. https://listenonrepeat.com/?v=_FOE507E9f8 [video seo expert] - Feb 17, 2017
I really enjoy the article post.Thanks Again. Want more. [bets10] - Feb 21, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS