Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala is the place where one of the 108 Divya Desams (sacred dwellings of Lord Vishnu) is situated in the form of Lord Padmanabhaswamy. Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple can be visited only by the Hindus. There is a strict dress code while entering the temple for men (dhoti without any kind of shirt) and women (sari or skirt and blouse).

The elegant and splendid idol of Lord Vishnu is reclining over a 5 hooded serpent called Anantha. The idol of the Lord is very fascinating as it displays the supreme trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh (or Shiva). Out of the navel of Lord’s statue a lotus is seen as coming out over which Lord Brahma (the protector) is sitting. That is why Vishnu (the creator) is also called Padmanabha, i.e. lotus-navel. Under the right palm of the stretched out hand of Padmanabha there is a Shiva lingum (the destroyer), completing all three powers into one.