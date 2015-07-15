FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Temples


St.Michael’s Cathedral Church

Covai Post Network
July 15, 2015

Early in 1650, Christianity started to sprout in Coimbatore and a small chapel was built in the name of St. Francis Xavier. A Jesuit priest called Rev. Fr. Garrie, who was staying in Karumathampatty, was meeting the spiritual needs of Christians in Coimbatore. Coimbatore and its surroundings were under the Madurai mission in those days. But in 1784, during the reign of Tippu Sultan, priests were sacked and churches were demolished.

The religion revived, and in 1845, Karumathampatty became the headquarters of the Coimbatore diocese. In 1867, thanks to the efforts of Bishop Claude Marie Depommier (1865-1873), Coimbatore Parish got its own parish Church, and the Diocese, its cathedral. Mgr. Depommier also donated three very impressive and musical bells from France to the church, and a nice altar.

The cathedral was particularly vulnerable to the vagaries of nature. Valuable paintings gifted by French Emperor Napoleon the III were eaten up by white ants in 1968. During the great earthquakes of 1900, the eastern bell-tower collapsed. It was rebuilt.

The ancient and beautiful cathedral, about 165 years old now, needs some serious renovations. Studies are being conducted on how to carry out the repair works without altering its aesthetic appeal.

Comments 11
"Say, you got a nice blog.Thanks Again. Will read on..." [eebest8 back] - Dec 09, 2016
Im obliged for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing. [jak bardzo szybko schudnac] - Dec 13, 2016
I really enjoy the blog post.Really thank you! Cool. [Freelance writing jobs] - Dec 17, 2016
http://pinkfascinator.com/always-enjoyable-beauty-lime-green-fascinators-for-stunning-looks/ [lime green fascinators] - Jan 02, 2017
I find this information very useful. Cheers! https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Fausto Hoeg] - Jan 05, 2017
Awsome article and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks :) http://faithbooth.com/club/blogs/post/4159 [Augustine] - Jan 11, 2017
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofnbksUX3M [turquoise hats and fascinators] - Jan 12, 2017
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post. Much obliged. [100bestwhatsappstatus.com] - Jan 25, 2017
With havin so much content and articles do you ever have any issues of copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content I've either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help stop content from being stolen? I'd really appreciate it. http://arianagreen66274.skyrock.com/3289335832-Something-To-Show-Carpet-Cleaning-Supplies.html [carpet cleaning machines] - Feb 02, 2017
Very good article.Much thanks again. Awesome. [Organic] - Feb 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS