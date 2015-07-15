St.Michael’s Cathedral Church

Early in 1650, Christianity started to sprout in Coimbatore and a small chapel was built in the name of St. Francis Xavier. A Jesuit priest called Rev. Fr. Garrie, who was staying in Karumathampatty, was meeting the spiritual needs of Christians in Coimbatore. Coimbatore and its surroundings were under the Madurai mission in those days. But in 1784, during the reign of Tippu Sultan, priests were sacked and churches were demolished.

The religion revived, and in 1845, Karumathampatty became the headquarters of the Coimbatore diocese. In 1867, thanks to the efforts of Bishop Claude Marie Depommier (1865-1873), Coimbatore Parish got its own parish Church, and the Diocese, its cathedral. Mgr. Depommier also donated three very impressive and musical bells from France to the church, and a nice altar.

The cathedral was particularly vulnerable to the vagaries of nature. Valuable paintings gifted by French Emperor Napoleon the III were eaten up by white ants in 1968. During the great earthquakes of 1900, the eastern bell-tower collapsed. It was rebuilt.

The ancient and beautiful cathedral, about 165 years old now, needs some serious renovations. Studies are being conducted on how to carry out the repair works without altering its aesthetic appeal.