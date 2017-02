Ballari: It was a near-stampede situation at Kottureshwar car festival near Kottur here when the beeding of the wheel came off causing the chariot to collapse on Tuesday.

The 60ft chariot came off and many have been suspected to be caught in the wheels. The incident occurred when Gurubasaveshwara swami chariot was being drawn by thousands of devotees gathered there.

While a few of them have sustained minor injuries, no major casualties have been reported so far.