26 May 2017, Edition - 682, Friday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away
  • Zika virus infections could cause eye diseases
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
  • Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals
  • Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan
  • Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff
  • Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth
Whats Hot

India At Night, As Seen From Space. NASA Releases Stunning New Images

ndtv.com
April 13, 2017

Written by Priyanka Pant

NASA has just released new global maps of the Earth at night – the first since 2012. The stunning satellite images of Earth at night, referred to as “night lights,” have been released every decade or so for nearly 25 years. Now, NASA scientists are trying to see if the night lights imagery can be updated more frequently – perhaps even daily. Doing so would drastically change how we forecast weather, improve natural disaster responses and even help track the effects of war.

Take a look at these two images of India showing how cities have grown and populations have spread in the past few years. The image below is from 2016. Compare it to the the second one from 2012.

Earth scientist Miguel Roman of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is leading the research team that has been developing new software and algorithms to provide the clearest, most accurate images possible. This year’s images eliminate light from the moon, which varies the amount of light shining on the Earth. According to the US space agency, the team wrote code that picked the clearest night views each month, ultimately combining moonlight-free and moonlight-corrected data.

The composite images are the result of data from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite. According to NASA, VIIRS is the first satellite instrument to make quantitative measurements of light emissions and reflections, which allows researchers to distinguish the intensity, types and the sources of night lights over several years.

“Thanks to VIIRS, we can now monitor short-term changes caused by disturbances in power delivery, such as conflict, storms, earthquakes and brownouts,” says Roman. “The fact that we can track all these different aspects at the heart of what defines a city is simply mind-boggling.”

ALSO READ

Comments 12
I simply want to mention I am beginner to blogs and really liked you're web page. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have remarkable article content. With thanks for sharing your website. [their explanation] - Apr 16, 2017
new books on lung cancer http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Elfreda Portela] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/index.html [Deandre Mednis] - May 08, 2017
This is a topic that is near to my heart... Many thanks! Is it OK to post on Tumblr? Keep up the fantastic work! http://www.completehomewarranty.com/maine-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Lots of fantastic info here. Thank you. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Babette Bouley] - May 09, 2017
This is the correct weblog for anybody who needs to find out about this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would want…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, simply nice! http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 09, 2017
I'll devices this review toward 2 products of persons: recent Zune householders who are thinking about an improve, and folks hoping in the direction of come to a decision between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other avid gamers worth thinking about out there, which include the Sony Walkman X, nonetheless I expect this delivers by yourself more than enough info toward make an mindful alternative of the Zune vs avid gamers other than the iPod line as nicely.) http://www.entertainmentcelebrity.net [entertainment reviews] - May 16, 2017
But a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great style and design . http://pinkfascinator.com/navy-blue-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-beauty-personified/ [navy disc fascinator] - May 24, 2017
Many of us came over here originating from a different link and also imagined I will check things away. I like what I see India At Night, As Seen From Space. NASA Releases Stunning New Images – The Covai Post so now i’m following a person. Look forward to covering your internet site once more. judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 25, 2017
All the products of this brand are so distinctive that you will not get these kinds of products anywhere.|Take note also of transport times particularly if you require the footwear right absent. Converse military boots is 1 of the oldest and most skilled businesses in its field. Aldo brand name is a ideal choice for fashion freaks.|The incorrect choice can outcome in pain or even injuries to the ankle. The footwear could end up not fitting you well, so find out how they handle returns. The internet provides fantastic possibilities to save money.|They look sporty and casual at the same time. Seasonal sales and exclusive holiday offers are fairly common in online shoe buying. All Gliders are in colors that make the wearer appear appealing.|It is also possible to begin a search in accordance to any other variable or preference about the shoe you are searching for. You might find a shop that provides low cost at all time if you are fortunate.|Children's shoes ought to usually be about a fifty percent dimension bigger than they evaluate. Footwear are offered by various shoe extremely tough and a lot of choices. Are you intrigued in discovering shoes that fit properly?|So naturally, we expect ladies to be specialists in choosing footwear. Keep your receipts intact: These are evidence that you have bought the product. They are produced of suede leather-based and have lace closures.|They arrive in brown or beige and have a buckle closure and leather-based sole. Following working in formals the whole working day, you want to mix things up when you go out. So how can you ensure that you are suitably dressed?|Buying clothes and shoes online has turn out to be a favorite action of numerous home makers. There are superb deals and discounts which you can avail from here. So why is it that so many stores have sprung up?|It is really important for each guy to have branded shoes in his wardrobe. It is also in your passions to ensure that the shopping experience is streamlined in accordance to business standards.|Liberty Footwear stable boasts of numerous other brand names. So you can purchase what ever you require on-line. You can discover the very best design at the very best cost when you shoes online shoppin.|The width of sole, sturdy stitching and great materials will guarantee that the shoe will lengthy final. They attain their objective by arranging revenue and discount strategies. The web offers great opportunities to save money.|Keep in mind that you are not in a store where it is possible to try out things. Are you interested in discovering footwear that match properly? Worried that you'll purchase some footwear and they won't match?|Virtual displays at on-line stores can showcase the whole variety of footwear, thereby growing the scope of option. http://www.ebay.com/itm/232243087984?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649 [boat shoes] - May 25, 2017
Merely wanna remark that you have a very decent site, I like the style and design it really stands out. http://www.kettlebellbenefit.com/outstanding-kettlebell-workouts/ [Sanford Inda] - May 25, 2017
With active every day schedules, people hardly get time to go to a shop and get footwear for themselves.|With more choice than you can shake a stick at, we can't inform you how excited we get about ladies trainers. Bally Cambrils in black Calf are a fantastic choice for the man who needs an elegant gown shoe.|Nicely, you look for every thing that you do not get when you visit a conventional store. You may require to get ladies broad shoes or other shoes that are specialty shoes. Here you will get broad varieties of Aldo footwear.|Shipping and delivery is needed no later on than within 3 times. The sole is however an additional feature that should be highlighted in these shoes. Do not be frightened to invest cash exactly where it matters.|You might have been shoe buying all your life now, but have you thought if you usually get value for cash? https://wirisi.com/heels-pumps-161114002.html [womens footwears] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More