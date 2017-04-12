Mamata Banerjee prejudiced against Hindus, Rs 11 lakh reward for whoever cuts her head: Bengal BJP leader

In a shocking case, BJP youth leader has offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head after cops lathicharged at Suri in Birbhum district to disperse a rally raising slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” on Hanuman Jayanti.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prejudiced against Hindus,” BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney said.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

* “Those who will cut and bring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee head, I will give that person Rs 11 lakh. Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja. During Hanuman Jayanti procession, people were lathicharged and brutally beaten up. She organises Iftar party and always supports Muslims,” Varshney said.

* BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney claimed that cops lathicharged Hindus in Birbhum on Hanuman Jayanti.

* The BJP’s youth wing leader even argued that if the West Bengal chief minister can host Iftar parties, then why discrimnate against Hindus.

* Right-wing activists clashed with the police in West Bengal’s Birbhum district over Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Tuesday morning.

* In West Bengal’s Birbhum, Suri police had already warned the Bir Hanuman Jayanti organisers that it would not allow holding of any rally or meeting at Suri.

* The organisers requested and assured the police that that they would not carry arms. However, the police did not move from its stand and charged on.